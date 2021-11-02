11/02/2021 at 2:17 PM CET

Drafting

The National Police has detained in Alhaurín de la Torre yet dangerous fugitive wanted by the authorities of the Czech Republic in connection with a crime of gender violence. According to the judicial inquiry, the 33-year-old fugitive of this nationality had caused lserious injuries with an iron bar to his former romantic partner in April 2017 in your country of origin. “Violent and elusive”, the detainee came to attack and bite agents of the National Police when they were preparing to arrest him in the Alhaurina district of Zapata on October 26, as reported by the Malaga Provincial Police Station.

As a result of international police cooperation, last June, the National Police learned that the fugitive could have landed in Spain fleeing from justice in his country. This person was wanted by the judicial authorities of the Czech Republic in connection with a assault on your romantic partner, which he attacked with a metal bar causing serious injuries. The investigations led agents of the Fugitive Location Group of the General Police Station of the Judicial Police, together with their counterparts from the Udyco-Costa de Sol, to place MS in a house in an isolated area of ​​the countryside in the population center of Zapata. .

On October 14, the agents located the fugitive, who lHe initially escaped after biting, kicking and punching two of the agents who made up the search device. The officials had to be assisted in a medical center for the injuries caused. Finally, on October 26, the police located him in another occupied house in the countryside where he remained vigilant. This time yes, the agents managed to reduce him after a chase on foot through the field. The suspect tried to escape again using force, requiring the action of several agents for his arrest. The defendant was arrested for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of injury and attack on law enforcement officials, in addition to the OEDE issued by the Czech Republic. The competent judicial authority has ordered his admission to prison.