12/30/2021 at 18:58 CET

Drafting

The National Police has arrested in Zaragoza to a dangerous rapist, Oscar Castillo Serrano, after rob a couple in the big park, robbing a bar and assaulting two national policemen. He was sentenced to 106 years in prison in 2000 for eleven sexual assaults, robberies and kidnapping and had just been released from the Zuera prison.

In less than an hour, this person committed four crimes: a robbery with violence of a couple in the botanical garden of Parque Grande, a robbery with force in a bar on Flores street, an attack on two national policemen and a violation of their sentence for carrying weapons

The service was performed yesterday by agents of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon. The suspect is a 51-year-old man who has served time for rape and received in his day a penalty of 106 years in jail for a series of crimes, from sexual assaults to robbery with violence and intimidation, to illegal detention (kidnapping).

It was last morning from Tuesday to Wednesday, around 2:40 a.m., when a man who was hidden in some bushes He pounced on a couple who were in the Grande Park andholding a knife and forced them to lie on the ground in order to remove its effects.

A little later, at 3:20 a.m., this same person forced the blind and the access door of a bar on Flores Street, seizing money from the slot machine, as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

He sprayed a cop’s eyes

After leaving this establishment fHe was caught hiding between two cars in Miraflores park. Two agents of the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade, who were carrying out crime prevention work, stopped him to identify him, but he fled to Tenor Fleta.

When he was hit by one of the policemen, the suspect did not hesitate to spray him in the eyes with a defense spray, showing great aggressive resistance in his arrest. The agents had to go to the hospital for medical assistance.

Agents of the Judicial Group of the San José Police Station took charge of the investigations, charging the detainee with a crime of assault on a law enforcement officer, one of robbery with violence or intimidation and another of robbery with force in things and, therefore last, a crime of violation of sentence for carrying weapons when it had a judicial prohibition.

The investigating judge on duty has decreed the entry into prison of the individual, which totals more than twenty arrests.