Huawei’s store has not been saved either, and 190 games have been found infected with a dangerous Trojan that is capable of collecting information about our mobile device.

While we are used to encountering malware in certain third-party app stores or even the Google Play Store, there are also other retail stores like Huawei’s that have a multitude of apps and games, and that are not malware-free.

And it is that despite Huawei’s efforts, now Doctor Web analysts have detected that Huawei’s AppGallery catalog contained dozens of games with an embedded Trojan that it was able to collect information about the user’s mobile number, and this is especially sensitive because most of the infected apps and games were aimed at children.

The Trojan named Android.Cynos.7.origin It has been present in around 190 games that collectively accumulate 9.3 million downloads, collected from businessinsider.

The Trojan is a modification of the same, discovered in 2014 that had a fairly aggressive behavior capable of sending SMS to paid numbers in intercepting incoming SMS, in addition to being able to download other malicious applications.

Now this new version detected by researchers is capable of collecting much more information about users and their mobile devices. In order for the Trojan to carry out the infection completely, user must accept permission to manage phone calls.

Once the user accepts the permissions, the device is infected and the Trojan collects and transfers information to the server ranging from the user’s mobile number, the location of the device, various mobile network options, technical characteristics of the terminal and various metadata, among other things.

As we have mentioned, the Android.Cynos.7.origin Trojan has been located in 190 games published in the AppGallery catalog in genres such as simulators, platforms, arcades, strategy games and shooters with installations ranging from thousands to millions, affecting 9.3 million terminals.

The team of researchers advised Huawei that it was responsible for removing the 190 games that had the Trojan inside.

We advise you to go through the official report to find out if any of these games are installed on your device.