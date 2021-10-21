10/21/2021 at 10:08 AM CEST

The UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the best club competition in the world. The third day of the group stage has left us a total of 59 goals between the 16 games (an average of 3.68 for each of them) and goals scored by teams such as Bayern (0-4 vs. Benfica), Chelsea (4-0 vs. Malmö), Manchester City (1-5 vs. Bruges), Ajax (4-0 vs. Borussia Dortmund) or Real Madrid (0-5 vs. Shakhtar).

This third day of the UEFA Champions League group stage It has become the third with the most goals (59) after the first of the 2000/01 edition, with a total of 63 goals, and the third of the 2020/21, when another 62 were recorded. After the second national team break of the season, the top continental competition has returned with great excitement.

59 – Only in two days in the history of the competition have more goals been scored than in the third of the Champions League 21/22 (59): 63 in the first of 00/01 and 62 in the third of 20 /twenty-one. Party. pic.twitter.com/oKhpSsBIip – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 20, 2021

Regarding the Spanish teams, only Atlético failed, who could not defeat Liverpool (2-3) in the Wanda Metropolitano, and Sevilla, who signed the third draw in this group stage. They did get all three points with a win Villarreal by Unai Emery (1-4 vs. Young Boys) and Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti (0-5 vs. Shakhtar). Barcelona beat Dinamo Kiev by the minimum (1-0).

Barcelona wins, but does not convince

Ronald Koeman’s men beat the Ukrainian team with just enough and a goal from Gerard Piqué in the first half. With a gray and apathetic version, the Catalan team signed three essential points for the aspirations in the Champions League after the defeats to Bayern and Benfica in the first two days of Group E.

The Catalans sealed the three points in another momentous match and signed two consecutive victories, something that had not happened since last season. The victory, of course, is not synonymous with good feelings: the team again had difficulties to generate real danger and did not dominate the game at all.