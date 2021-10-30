10/30/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

A Basque derby is always a Basque derby, but when things are at stake it is even more so. In this case, and as it had not happened in many years, one of the two teams depends on himself to close the day as a leader. The Royal Society of Imanol Aguacil will seek victory to give continuity to its great league start, in a derby in which the weight of the Reale Arena fans will be very important for theirs. Opposite will have an Athletic, Marcelino’s, who it also comes at a good time.

The real she is still unbeaten at homeTherefore, the game will also be a challenge for the people of Bilbao, who will want to defeat the eternal rival for the first time this season.

Without Oyarzabal

The one who will not be able to be in the game is the captain of the Real, Mikel Oyarzabal. Of course, at the tip of the attack will be his partner Alexander Isak, which arrives in great shape after score in five of their last six games.

Another of the doubts will be in the goal, since Ryan’s great performance in Balaídos, leaving a clean sheet, compromises the ownership of Alex Remiro. In front of, Sorloth or Januzaj They could be from the party accompanying the aforementioned Isak and Portu.

In visitors, the most sensitive loss will be that of Dani Vivian, who was injured in the last game in Cornellà-El Prat. His place will surely be taken by Yeray. The center-back made a great return to the official competition in the match against Espanyol, in which those of Marcelino could not winmainly due to the great performance of the local goalkeeper, Diego López.

The Reale Arena match will be the reissue of the penultimate final of the Copa del Rey, in which Real won the title with a goal from Oyarzabal.

– Probable lineups:

Real society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Muñoz; Zubimendi, Silva, Merino; Isak, Sorloth or Januzaj and Portu.

Athletic: Unai Simon; Lekue, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Berenguer, Vencedor, Dani García, Muniain; Raúl García and Iñaki Williams.

Referee: Martínez Munuera (Valencian).

Stadium: Reale Arena (Sunday 9:00 pm).

Positions: Real Sociedad (1st, 24 points). Athletic (8th, 17 points)