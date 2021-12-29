12/29/2021 at 2:18 PM CET

.

Agents of the Civil Guard have arrested for an alleged crime of sexual assault and corruption of minors a 36-year-old neighbor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife who, posing as a 9-year-old boy, contacted a 7-year-old girl from Huesca, whom He convinced him to carry out actions of a sexual nature in front of the mobile camera and send them to him.

According to the Armed Institute, the investigations began with the complaint filed by the minor’s parents to report that an unknown person had contacted the girl through an application widely used as messaging.

After gaining the trust of the minor, the alleged corrupter prompted him to record videos and send them to him, at the same time that he sent him others of himself with sexual content in which, however, he did not show his face at any time.

Based on the data and videos provided by the minor’s family, the technological crime investigation team of the Civil Guard of Huesca carried out a detailed research That ended, a few weeks later, with the identification and location of the suspect, on the 21st, at his home in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The Corps agents in the Canary Islands who carried out the arrest and home registration They seized different computer material, which is being analyzed by investigators to determine the possible existence of other victims and to prevent the dissemination of its content.

The detainee was released, with the obligation to appear in the Court of Instruction number 2 of Huesca at the time of being required as allegedly responsible for a crime of corruption of minors.