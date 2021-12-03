12/03/2021

The Civil Guard of Zamora has detained a man as the alleged author of a sexual assault against a 12 year old girl, with which had a son and then lived together for four years, time in which supposedly there was continued mistreatment and illegal detention of the minor.

The victim, who had been wanted since she disappeared from a juvenile center four years ago, when she was 12, was rescued after the alert calls for the situation received on the 1-1-2 emergency phone, as reported this Friday by the Civil Guard in a statement.

The Armed Institute has specified the rescue of the minor and her two young children in a town in the Zamora region of Benavente, located in the Vidriales valley, took place on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In the intervention the brother of the alleged sexual offender was also arrested, investigated for crimes of mistreatment in the family and illegal detention.

Apparently, both the first of the detainees, who was the victim’s partner and has been admitted to prison by court order, and the second, who has been released on charges, held the minor against her will and behaved in a manner violent against her.

The 1-1-2 received an alert call on November 22 in which it was alerted that a minor under 16 who lived with her partner and who had had another child who is six months old, was mistreated and attacked.

That day the agents could not locate the couple and neither two days later when a second call was received at 1-1-2 in which more details about the event were given.

Finally, on November 25, the agents appeared at the home in the Vidriales area where they contacted the detainees’ relatives and let them know that They were looking for the wife and the two children.

Moments later, agents who were guarding the outside of the home realized that several people had gone out through a window in another part of the house, going down into the street through some knotted sheets, and they had fled across the field.

Among those people was the victim and her two children, who were without any type of warm clothing and therefore trembled and had symptoms of hypothermia, with bluish skin due to the low temperatures, when they were intercepted by the agents.

They were immediately taken with their mother in a police vehicle to the Benavente Hospital to receive health care and later the two arrests were made.