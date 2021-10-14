10/14/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has offered remarkable sensations to beat Dinamo Bucuresti 36-32 in an emotional duel for the presence on the visiting bench of the legendary former blue-gray coach Xavi Pascual and in which he ended up throwing away part of the work in a final gray after a brutal display by Dika Mem with 12 goals from 13 shots.

FCB

DIN

FC BARCELONA, 36

(19 + 17): Pérez de Vargas (p.), Domen Makuc (6), Ludovic Fàbregas (2), Dika Mem (12), Haniel Langaro (2), Aleix Gómez (7, 3p.), Aitor Ariño ( 2) -starting seven-, Leo Maciel (ps), Thiagus Petrus, Ali Zein (1), Luís Frade (2), Ángel Fernández (1), Melvyn Richardson and Timothey N’Guessan (1).

DINAMO BUCURESTI, 32

(14 + 18): Khalifa Ghedbane (p.), Robert Mihai Militaru, Cédric Sorhaindo (3), Edu Gurbindo (3), Christian Dissinger (2), Valentin Marian Ghionea (7, 3p.), Àlex Pascual (4, 1p.) -Starting seven-, Catalin Octavian Bizau (2), Mohamed Mamdouh (4), Raul Nantes (4), Kamel Alouini (2), Amine Bannour, Javier Humet (1) and Dan Emil Racotea.

REFEREES

Charlotte Bonaventura and Julie Bonaventura (France). They excluded two minutes to the local Luís Frade (40:27) and Melvyn Richardson (54:31); and visitors Robert Mihai Militaru (16:54 and 58:00), Javier Humet (23:46) and Dan Emil Racotea (33:50).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

4-1, 6-3, 10-6, 14-9, 19-14 (rest), 22-17, 27-18, 29-22, 32-25, 34-28 and 36-32 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the fourth day of the men’s handball Champions League played before 1,018 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

The coach, who arrived accompanied by former Barcelona players Edu Gurbindo, Cédric Sorhaindo and his son Àlex, was thrilled to be greeted by the Palau with a thunderous applause of almost two minutes in which they also chanted his name.

The fans do know how to recognize the enormous work that Pasqui have done and a David Barrufet that was not renewed and the best proof of this is the show of affection that he has offered. Of course, after the recognition it was time to encourage the team and that’s what he got. Huge Palau!

Xavi Pascual got excited at the Palau

| VALEBTI ENRICH

Output, The Romanian team accepted the round-trip duel proposed by the fastest Barça of the ‘Ortega era’, with an extraordinary Dika Mem who went to rest after scoring seven goals without failure, some of them simply spectacular.

With the last minute discharge of Blaz Janc due to a feverish process, Aleix Gómez’s second goal placed the locals with a clear advantage as they passed through 9 ‘(6-2)Although the tables were quite equalized by the emergence of Raul Nantes and several stops on the visiting side of a Khalifa Ghedbane that sounded for Barça last summer.

Dika Mem was still unstitched and thus the maximum advantage of the first half was reached (14-8 at 19 ‘), at which point Xavi Pascual modified his defense and made it 5-1 that created quite a few problems in the Barça attack.

With these premises, Dinamo came close to four goals (17-13). And he was able to tighten the game more in a launch by Àlex Pascual that Gonzalo took masterly. AND between Dika Mem (7/7) and Aleix Gómez (5/7) left the score at 19-14 at the end of the first part.

After a fairly smooth start to Act Two, Dika Mem went to 11 goals without failure to further extend the home advantage (27-18 at 40 ‘) against a Dinamo Bucuresti in which a Cédric Sorhaindo shone who will do so until the day he retires.

The Barça had to use itself thoroughly in defense

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

The fact is that Barça began to let go a little in defense and the current Romanian champion took advantage of it to carry out an ‘ant’ job to get closer to only four goals in the 55th minute after three penalties in a row transformed by veteran Ghionea (34-30).

The second exclusion of the very tough Militari, the fourth goal by a Makuc that does not stop taking steps forward in the last quarter of the match and the twelfth of Dika Mem with a single failure solved the rebellion attempt of Pasqui and his team, although those discreet last minutes they subtracted brilliance from the victory (36-32). With what he has, the former Barcelona coach can do little else.