11/09/2021 at 00:16 CET

Spain it is, once again, in an extreme situation. The team led by Luis Enrique, who moved his loyal fans in the Eurocup and the UEFA Nations League – Competitions in which he exceeded expectations by reaching the semifinals and the final, respectively -, he does not have an excessive margin of error if he wants to qualify directly for the Qatar World Cup and avoid the fearsome play-offs. The matches of this break against Sweden and Greece are two real finals for the ‘Red’.

This Monday, the first day of concentration, the Spanish Federation has prepared a very special event to remember what it was that allowed the National Team to go far in the European Championship held last summer: ‘The strength of the group’. The footballers summoned by Luis Enrique have relived some very intense weeks at the level football, but especially in the section emotional: Sergio Busquets’ positive for coronavirus, Álvaro Morata’s mistakes in the early stages of the tournament, the life or death match against Slovakia, extra time against Croatia, penalties against Switzerland …

In the audiovisual project, which will see the light of the next Friday, November 19 On Amazon Prime, you can see the day-to-day of Spain without filters. The cameras do not intimidate a Luis Enrique who is completely transparent. In his tactical lessons (“The ball is the fastest player”), in his psychological talks (“I have not seen any team that plays like us”) and in his jokes (“I’m starting to like you, uh, Jordi”, he tells Alba after the winger answers a football question). The Asturian is one of the coaches who turn problems into opportunities. Of people who have lived hard experiences on a personal level and who are able to distinguish football as “a child’s thing”.

Jordi Alba said, just after the ‘Roja’ was eliminated from the Euro, that he had never felt so proud after a defeat. In the documentary you can witness a very united group that slipped into the top four on the continent last summer, which in the Nations League once again demonstrated that it has so much personality that it is capable of being (and winning) the favorites and that in this break, against Greece and Sweden, it will have to reinforce the strength of the union to avoid, in any case, the play-offs.