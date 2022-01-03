01/03/2022 at 09:27 CET

Drafting

The Civil Guard arrested this Sunday night as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of reckless homicide to the driver of a car that first thing in the morning suffered a accident on the road to Cala Llonga in which his companion died, a 37-year-old foreign woman whom he abandoned in the vehicle.

The car went off the road, fell down a slope and crashed into a tree. |

The driver, a young man from 24 years An Indian national, he was arrested at the Can Misses Hospital, according to the Civil Guard. The man, after suffering the accident, fled the place without giving notice to the emergency services and He went to the house of a friend who was the one who took him to the hospital.

The detainee, who I was driving without a license, gave positive in breathalyzer test and drugs. The Civil Guard attributes the crimes of reckless homicide, against road safety and omission of the duty to help.

The events occurred around 8.30 in the morning this Sunday in the kilometer 5,200 of the Cala Llonga road, when the vehicle, a Ford Focus, veered off the road around a curve, fell down a slope and crashed into a tree. The victim, who apparently died instantly, was in the passenger seat.

A team of Cranes Ibiza has proceeded early this morning to remove the remains of the vehicle, completely destroyed.

This woman is the first fatality of the year on the roads of Ibiza. In 2021, a total of eight people lost their lives due to traffic accidents in the Pitiusas. Seven of the victims died in accidents in Ibiza and one lost his life in Formentera. The last fatal accident last year occurred in November on the Camí Vell de Sant Mateu and a 52-year-old woman died there.