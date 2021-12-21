12/21/2021 at 12:19 CET

.

The Mossos d’Esquadra They arrested a 52-year-old man on Monday as the alleged perpetrator of a fatal attack on a 90-year-old woman in Artesa de Lleida.

As reported by the Catalan police, the events took place at 7:15 p.m., when the vehicle ran over the old woman while she was walking on the right side of the road in a regulatory way.

Once hit, the driver of the offending vehicle He did not stop to help her and fled the scene, leaving her unconscious on the side of the road and without any assistance.

Likewise, they assure that the chances of someone seeing the victim were low because of the reduced visibility due to thick fog.

Even so, another driver located the victim and activated the emergency services that, after a first health care, she was transferred a very serious injury to the Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida University Hospital where she died hours later.

As a result of the events, the Mossos opened an investigation that has ended with the arrest of the driver in the same town of Segrià and they found that he had obvious symptoms of being drunk.

After practicing a test breathalyzer, the Mossos have confirmed a positive rate of 1.07 mg / l, as well as a positive rate for amphetamines.

The detainee, arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety, driving under the influence of alcohol and for homicide due to gross recklessness and omission of the duty to help, will soon be brought to justice before the investigating court acting as a police guard. Lleida.