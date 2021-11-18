Televisa’s hit comedy series, ‘A family of ten‘, will broadcast this Sunday, November 21, its 100th chapter, this after almost 14 years since its first broadcast,

Andrea Torre, who plays “La nena” in the series produced by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, revealed some details of what the public will be able to see this Sunday.

“At last 100 programs, we cannot believe it, the truth is that this is done thanks to the media and the public that has followed us for almost 14 years, we are very happy because this Sunday we turn 100. She is a super special guest that the fans from A family of ten they have already seen her in the program, she is doña Silvia Pinal that comes from Mrs. Silvia Pinal, who is the owner of the building where we live together, “he commented in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

Andrea Torre (Fandom)

That’s right, the next chapter of the sitcom will pay tribute to the emblematic actress of the national cinema.

“Doña Silvia always wants us to run, I hope that in this chapter she doesn’t want us to run, that she stays with us starting the cake for these 100 programs, they are going to have an incredible time, having her is a wonderful thing, the public also loves her , and we also pay tribute to her with her program ‘Woman, real life cases’, that many people know what this program is about, which has not been out for a long time, “he said.

After Mrs. Silvia presented health problems, Andrea Torre He told how he got on the comedy show’s forum.

“You don’t know how wonderful it is to work with Doña Silvia, she arrived super punctual, she was super studied and allowed herself to be directed by Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, it was wonderful. Having a figure like her is wonderful, she loves the program, we have long tablecloths. All perfect , super punctual, not one left him, he allowed himself to be directed perfectly, he was not mistaken, super friendly, super loving, laughing a lot, Mrs. Silvia perfect in the family of ten, “he said.

“It is wonderful to have her and at the same time we pay a small tribute. We are celebrating, but at the same time we do not know what doña Silvia is coming to, who wants to run us, let’s see what she is going to do to us,” he added.

Silvia Pinal (.)

The program that will air this weekend already was recorded last September, in addition, the chapter will be made up of actors such as Ortiz de Pinedo, Zully Keith, Mariana Botas, Daniela Luján, Eduardo Manzano, María Fernanda García, Ricardo Margaleff and Carlos Ignacio, among others.

With information from Infobae México.

