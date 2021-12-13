To stay with her parents, a 19-year-old girl had to agree to give her baby up for adoption at birth. By not consenting to the condition imposed by his father, he kicked his pregnant daughter out of the house. The father told the story on Reddit and received a barrage of criticism for the attitude he took towards his young daughter.

“My daughter recently told me and my wife that she is pregnant and has apparently been hiding it for 3 months. The boyfriend is a cXXXXn who I thought he left after I gave him an ultimatum to leave him or leave my house, to which she chose the latter, or so I thought, “says the afflicted man.

The father says that his daughter confessed between sobs to him and her mother that she was pregnant, that she was very sorry and that she had made a big mistake. “I told him that the only way he could stay in our house was to put the baby up for adoption, because we will not allow him to ruin his life. She kept begging us to take care of it, but I had a hard time believing her after I found out that she had been lying to me for months and had gone behind my back to see her boyfriend, ”the man writes.

Finally the girl refused to accept that she would give up her baby at birth, so her father kicked her out of the house. She is now taking refuge in the house of a friend. “My wife has been incredibly sad and now she tells me that what I did was wrong. It was not an easy decision for me, but I could not allow her to leave without consequences, “says the troubled father.

The situation has become so difficult for the family that the man decided to share it on Reddit to seek advice. “Is it really wrong for me to kick my grown daughter out of my house after she lied to me? I am willing to see if I have taken things too far ”, he questions.

The reactions of the users of the popular forum did not wait. “You know that forbidding your daughter to see her boyfriend will only make him more desirable, right? And how are you going to help kick her out when she’s pregnant, vulnerable, and in need of stability and love? I’d say it’s not great parenting, ”wrote one. “I remember being this age and hanging out with the wrong guys. It took me years of therapy to realize it was because my dad was just like you.Wrote another.

“Yeah, you said it needs some ‘consequences’. As if raising a baby alone wasn’t enough, did you also have to make her homeless? You may be disappointed that things didn’t turn out the way you wanted, but you must respect their autonomy. Your job as a parent is to support your children. Becoming a single mom at 19 isn’t ideal, but you suck at thinking you’re a good dad in some way. Even if you’re not happy with your daughter, what about your grandson? ”Asked a third.

