11/24/2021 at 08:00 CET

The final of the Libertadores, which Palmeiras and Flamengo dispute this Saturday in the Centennial of Montevideo, is potentially a time bomb that can explode at any moment.

Since River Plate-Boca Juniors, in 2018, which ended as the Rosario de la Aurora and deciding at the Bernabéu, there was not such a sensitive situation from the point of view of security. There is the real danger of a war of crooked, in the most transcendent game that the two teams have ever played in their history.

Security forces from three countries (Brazil, Uruguay and even Argentina) and the Brazilian Army have been mobilized to prevent the organized twists (ultras groups) of the two hobbies from crossing into Brazilian and Uruguayan territory, which could lead to ambushes . Only on the Brazilian side there is a coordinated device of five civilian and military police forces, ranging from specialists in the repression of crimes related to soccer violence to the federal traffic police.

The rivalry between the paulistas del Verdao and the cariocas del Mengao has been in crescendo since both clubs have been distributing the main titles since 2016. To this, it must be added that the organized twists of both maintain traditional alliances that increase animosity : those of Palmeiras are twinned with those of Vaco da Gama (rival of Flamengo), and some groups of Flamengo with those of Corinthians (eternal rival of Palmeirenses).

Faced with this breeding ground, Conmebol and the Brazilian and Uruguayan authorities have prepared an unprecedented device on the continent. The main objective is that the radical groups, which will leave Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo respectively, do not cross each other at any time in a road trip of more than 4,500 km between the round trip.

The caravans will be escorted at all times, with two predetermined routes: the flamenguistas following the Atlantic coast and the Palmeirenses through the interior. The departure time of the two convoys has even been calculated so that they do not cross each other on their way through the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil on the border with Uruguay. In Montevideo, the ultras will only coincide inside the Centenario stadium separated by a gigantic security cordon.

And, as if that were not enough, a new element has to be added that makes all security management even more difficult: the Peñarol brave bars are facing the radicals of the two finalists and they already had problems in previous editions of the Libertadores.