11/20/2021 at 08:00 CET

Ath. Paranaense, champion in 2018 and the debutant Red Bull Bragantino play this Saturday at the Centennial of Montevideo (at 21:00 CET) a final of the South American Cup with an open forecast and promise of good football. The duel between the two Brazilian teams, which precedes the final of the Libertadores between Flamengo and Palmeiras, will expose two of the most professional and innovative models that exist on the continent.

The Furacao is an example of management. His dominance in KO tournaments, where he is a specialist, exemplifies the efficient work he has done in recent seasons. In December he also disputed the final of the Copa do Brasil against the imposing At. Mineiro de Hulk and Diego Costa, a competition that they already won in 2019.

His second continental title in less than five years would be a prize for perseverance and knowing how to find his space without the financial power of Flamengo, or of two clubs promoted by patrons such as Palmeiras and At Mineiro. Your technician, Alberto Valentim, who just landed at the club after the resignation of the Portuguese Antonio Oliveira, you need a title that puts you on a higher level.

🔴⚫️ Nikão is looking for his second CONMEBOL #Sudamericana! Exclusive interview with @AthleticoPR’s midfielder before the final on Saturday 🏆 🗣️🇧🇷 “I know how much the club fights and how much the fans deserve it. The least we can do is leave everything on the court.” # LaGranConquista pic.twitter.com/iZBEZ8JVGJ – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) November 18, 2021

The Furacao has a very balanced 11. Saints he is the goalkeeper who won the Olympic gold in August with the Seleçao. Veteran Thiago Heleno (one of the remnants of the 2018 group) is the undisputed leader of a defense that only conceded six goals in the twelve games necessary to reach the final.

The two wingers are very offensive: Marcinho and the southpaw Abner (a young man of 21 years to be taken into account because he points out good manners). The former santista Leo Cittadini He is the one with the handle and above the Furacao has gunpowder and forcefulness with the Uruguayan David terans, who is the star of the team, Nikao and Kayzer.

RED BULL SEARCHES ITS FIRST CONTINENTAL TITLE

The Bragantino, for its part, will try to counteract their lack of experience with the same arguments with which they have reached the first continental final of the Red Bull group: technical play, ambition and youth. His 4-3-3 and his defensive pressure are one of his hallmarks.

Following the management model that the energy brand applies to all its teams, his Brazilian club stands out for its offensive approaches. Your young coach, Mauricio Barbieri, Just 40 years old, he has fallen like a glove in a club where they let him work on the evolution of talents.

Its strengths are in its goal, Cleiton It is the best in the Brasileirao; in the hierarchy of Leo Ortiz in defenseTite has already summoned it); in the creative capacity of Praxedes, a 20-year-old with a Barça profile, and the extreme Artur, who has already expressed his desire to play at the Camp Nou, and that this season he already has 17 goals and 15 assists. Amid so much promise, 9 is Yalo, a 33-year-old globetrotter, who is in his fourth season at the club and has scored 17 goals this season.

THE PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS OF THE ATH. PARANANSE AND RED BULL

Ath. Paranaense: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick (Christian), Leo Cittadini, Abner; Nikao, David Terans and Renato Kayzer.

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Edimar (Luan Cándido); Jadsom, Lucas Evangelista (Eric Ramires), Praxedes; Artur, Cuello (Helinho) and Ytalo.

Referee: Andrés Matonte (Uruguay).

Stadium: Centenario, in Montevideo.

Schedule: At 21:00 CET.