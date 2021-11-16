11/16/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

.

There was desire to play this second game against the Ukrainian team. First, because of the good feelings that the previous day’s victory had left in the team and in the coaching staff. And secondly, because the final score turned out to be a bit short for everything that the selection generated in attack.

ESP

UCR

SPAIN, 3

(1 + 2): Jesús Herrero (p.), Raya, Borja (1), Adolfo, Cecilio -five initial., Dídac (ps), Antonio Pérez, Ortiz, Catela, Mellado, Sergio Lozano (1), Esteban ( 1), Raúl Gómez and Solano.

UKRAINE, 0

Savenko (p.), Lebid, Siryi, Abakshyn, Zhurba -starting five-, Tsypun (ps), Radevych, Malyshko, Mykytiuk, Fareniuk, Korsun, Belotserkovets and Pediash.

REFEREES

Alberto Sarabia and Peregrino Abdulay (Spain). They showed a yellow card to Spanish Esteban (37 ‘).

GOALS

1-0, Borja (3 ‘); 2-0, Sergio Lozano (21 ‘); 3-0, Cecilio (25 ‘).

INCIDENTS

Friendly match played before about 500 spectators at the Albaida Municipal Pavilion (Albelda de Iregua, La Rioja).

So, with all the good put into practice 24 hours before and aware that the difference was not more bulky by centimeters and, to a large extent, because of the Ukrainian goalkeeper Tsypun, Spain jumped on the track again, eager to continue polishing details.

It did not take long for the national team to make their intentions clear. Adolfo had the first two and intervened in the play of the first local goal. Borja threw a parallel on the right flank and the one from Santa Coloma sent the ball where it touched. Control of chest and definition with the left to the stick away from Savenko.

Not even three minutes had elapsed and Spain was already marking distances. With the 1-0 work of Borja the siege of the Ukrainian goal followed. Catela tried his luck on a couple of occasions, after dribbling and a powerful shot. Although the ball did not enter. Before the break Fareniuk ran into the stick, when he found a rebound in the area that was presented to him by bouncing.

Adolfo completed a good match

| SEFUTBOL

Only a few seconds had passed after the change of benches, when Sergio Lozano was once again the protagonist. A play of strategy at the exit of a kick from the corner ended at the feet of the Madrid player who, with a hard shot on goal, found a Ukrainian player and his own goalkeeper on the way. All three did intervene to bring the second to the scoreboard.

The Spanish pressure continued to drown his rival. Also the fast transitions. Fruit of one well braided action the third arrived. Cecilio started the play and it was he himself who closed it. Measured pass from Borja and the Cordoba who does not forgive inside the area with a shot above.

The one from Movistar Inter has set a great performance in both games, like the rest of the players who returned to the national team: Captain Lozano, the ex-azulgrana Esteban Cejudo and Catela.

Spain was far superior to the Ukrainians

| SEFUTBOL

To which we must add the individual and collective good work of the rest of the summoned. This call from La Rioja has also been special for Antonio Pérez, another young man called to continue growing in this group.

Next stop, Rincón de la Victoria (Malaga). Opposite will be Portugal, current European and world champions after defeating Spain in the quarterfinals in a duel with much controversy over arbitration decisions. Lusos and Spaniards will cross again on December 18 and 19. Both meetings, at 9:00 p.m., can be followed live on Teledeporte.