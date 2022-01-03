01/03/2022 at 14:09 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

A new floating rover in the shape of a flying saucer would take advantage of the direct energy of the Sun, aided by small ionic thrusters, to move levitated by the Moon and other stars without atmosphere.

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have designed a “flying saucer” that could float across the Moon: it is a light dish-shaped rover that can fly in suspension across the surface of the Moon and other planetary surfaces without air, such as asteroids. The “flying saucer” it would be powered by the electric field that builds up due to direct exposure to the Sun and its surrounding plasma: in the absence of an atmosphere, the energetic charge would make it possible to levitate more than a meter above the surface.

In addition, they would use small ion beams to load the vehicle and increase the natural load of the surface on which it is flown, counteracting gravity. This ionic strength is based on the use of miniature ion propellants, which are connected to a reservoir containing ionic liquid in the form of molten salt, placed at room temperature. When a specific voltage is applied, the ions present in the liquid are charged and emit “rays & rdquor; that transmit a certain force through the small thrusters.

Levitating on the Moon

According to a press release, the Moon has a surface energy charge strong enough to levitate dust on the ground, much like static electricity makes a person’s hair stand on end. This same effect is reproduced in other stars without air and atmosphere, being the initial idea on which the concept of the new floating rover is based, according to a study published in the Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets.

The dish-shaped rover it would include in its structure a polyester film made of stretched polyethylene terephthalate, called BoPET. This material, specifically in the Mylar variety, has important properties for this type of use, such as its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency and reflectivity, which allow it to take full advantage of the energy from the Sun. Metallized boPET is intended to be used for solar sails, as an alternative means of propulsion for spacecraft.

According to an article published in Science Alert, the new technology of floating rovers it could greatly simplify space exploration on uneven terrain such as the Moon or asteroids. By having a controlled mechanism to keep the rover floating, the missions of the different space agencies could traverse unexplored and very rugged terrain, without having to physically avoid these obstacles.

More efficient and economical rovers

Apparently, the mathematical models developed by the researchers theoretically confirmed the efficacy of the propulsion concept, which combines solar energy captured on the surface with the force of ionic propellants. The system would provide enough thrust for the rover to lift off the ground and fly in suspension.

In a laboratory experiment, scientists were able to levitate a tiny vehicle with this technology, which fits in the palm of one hand and weighs about 60 grams. However, the amount of force required It would depend in each case on the size of the planetary body over which the rover would fly, as a function of the intensity of gravity that must be counteracted.

A crucial point is that this type of ionic design uses very little energy to generate a lot of voltage, therefore the energy required to put the rovers into action would be reduced considerably, decreasing in the same way the economic impact of the missions. With this type of approach, astronomers believe that it would be possible to explore large asteroids, such as Psyche, by examining these rocky bodies closely and with a vehicle that would not be limited by landforms or power availability.

Reference

