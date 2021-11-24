11/24/2021

On at 09:43 CET

Teresa Dominguez

Processed by professional harassment and exposed to a sentence that the Military Code establishes between six months and four years, with possible loss of employment. That is the situation you are in right now the commander of the Civil Guard Eduardo A, former head of the Paiportto, following the decision of Judge Togado Militar Central number 2, who has just transformed into a summary the investigation opened against the officer by andHe treated “humiliating” released to his immediately subordinate command, a captain, who suffered “serious labor effects” and “of a psychological nature”, as well as a breach of discipline as a protected military asset.

As Levante-EMV has been reporting, the commander, currently stationed at the headquarters of the Valencia Command with responsibilities for operations, after being removed from Paiporta as a result of the controversy raised by having spoken to his commanders of “breaking the legs” of the then mayor of the municipality, was denounced by the captain of course authority abuse, in a process that began with confidential information and ended up in the hands of the central military judge.

After taking testimony as witnesses to the actions of the now accused of three captains, two lieutenants, two second lieutenants, a senior non-commissioned officer, two sergeants and five civil guards, the prosecutor in the case urged on October 25 the prosecution of Commander Eduardo A. for professional harassment and the elevation to summary of the preliminary proceedings, after listing the acts “humiliating” and the “contempt” suffered by the captain, who continues on sick leave and undergoing psychiatric treatment, three years later, as a result of what he lived in the Paiporta barracks.

The judge has taken word for word what was appreciated by the public prosecutor and, in Eduardo A.’s indictment, it states: “From what has been stated so far, it is observed that the commander carried out serious, hostile or humiliating acts, in the context of an employment relationship, repeatedly, taking advantage of his pre-eminent situation due to his status as the captain’s superior, exceeding the limits of what would be a situation of tension or labor disagreement and reaching the seriousness of being susceptible to criminal reproach “.

14 months of harassment

Therefore, it considers that “there are elements to estimate the occurrence of professional harassment […] both due to the prolongation in time of the conduct, practically from the commander’s inauguration of the destination, in August 2017, until mid-October 2018, the date of the captain’s medical discharge “, and to the Health effects of this, “uniquely the psychological low.”

He even reproaches the defendant for having based his actions on the captain taking as a “determining element” his age, “close to 60 years” at that time, since, he remembers, “it is not an advanced age, but that is how he knows it. it must appear to the investigated, because twice, and without anyone of the interveners asking him about it, he made reference to it “.

“The errand man”

The judge understands, confirming the prosecutor’s writing, that, based on what has been done so far in the framework of the judicial investigation, “there are rational indications”, although it clarifies that this is the “provisional” conclusion at this procedural moment, of professional harassment based on four points.

He begins by pointing out that it was a “systematic and continuous conduct” and that it had “serious labor effects for the victim”, of whom he recalls that “his competences as deputy head of the Paiporta company diminished, and he was stripped of his functions, until he became in ‘the errand man’ ».

In the third point, it specifies that the “labor problems” caused the captain “problems of a psychological nature, with the effects that this entails in a component of and security forces”, to conclude, in the fourth, that there was a breakdown of discipline as a protected military legal asset, for which remember that “each and every one of the witnesses” said that “they just want this to end as soon as possible”, which leads him to infer that this principle of discipline has been “seriously affected by the repeated behavior of the commander, ignoring” his second in command.

“Lazy”, “useless”, “lost child”

To reach that conclusion, the judge now, and before the prosecutor, take into account, above all, “the plurality of witness statements made in the opposite direction to what was stated by the investigated”, which include phrases such as “left the captain devoid of functions “,” bypassed the captain “,” ignored the captain in meetings “, in which either” did not exist “, or stayed” in a corner “or” did not intervene “.

Regarding the “pejorative assessments” that the now defendant made of his immediately lower command, “insistent and repeated”, qualifies the judge, the witnesses reel off an authentic string of disqualifications that, they affirm, they listened to the commander when he spoke of the captain: “Useless”, “negligent”, “worthless”, “lazy”, “is a lost child”, “he made jokes about him as soon as he arrived.”

And all that “derogatory treatment, disrespect and disregard”, they affirm, was carried out both in meetings with the officers – “all the officers who have attended them have heard it, and there was a minimum of one meeting a month2, declares one of the captains—, as if he were alone with one of them, to the point that “it was common knowledge in the position.”