01/03/2022 at 21:02 CET

To the Barça of Saras Jasikevicius a January of real vertigo awaits you with nine scheduled games, and pending that the covid19 does not endanger any of them with the pandemic still in full swing.

And it is that the carousel of parties It will barely allow the Barça team to breathe, with a hectic schedule, alternating Endesa League and Euroleague, which will take him to the end of the month with nine games played, five from the Euroleague and another four from the domestic competition.

Barça will start this carousel on Friday, against CSKA, in a match of the 19th Euroleague Day (18.00), and with the doubt whether it will be able to add confined players from the first team to the call, depending on the change in regulations in the competition European.

New regulations with covid19

It is probable that this Tuesday a change in the regulations and the confinement of positive players will be approved from the current 14 days to only seven, with which Barça could recover Pierre Oriola and Kyle Kuric.

To get on the plane to Moscow They must give two negative tests so they will be tested in the two remaining days to move to the Moscow track on Thursday. They could even get Jasikevicius back, who is not governed by player regulations.

After the match against CSKA, without time to breathe, They recover on Sunday, 9, matchday 14 of the Endesa League against BAXI Manresa, who will visit the Palau (17.00).

Double ration of Euroleague

Next week, double Euroleague ration at the Palau, with two of the candidates for the title, Armani Milan (day 11) and on Thursday, the 13th, the champion, Anadolu Efes, both at 9:00 p.m.

Two very demanding games that will be followed by another equally tough one against Valencia, at La Fonteta, on Sunday, 16 at 12:30. The following Thursday, day 20, visit to UNICS Kazan, day 22 and on Sunday 23rd, they host the Unicaja de Málaga at the Palau (6.30pm).

To close the month, on Thursday 27th, ASVEL Vileurbanne visits the Palau (9:00 p.m.) and Barça’s visit to Baskonia closes the month, on Sunday, 30, at 6:30 p.m., in a new confrontation that does not bring good memories to Barça in their duel at the end of 2021 of the Euroleague

Changes in Endesa League matches?

The Barça calendar could see some of the Endesa League rivals altered, since Barça has three games pending in the first round, against MoraBanc Andorra, Real Madrid and Joventut. The ACB, in its attempt to complete the schedule for the first round, could give priority to these three rivals and postpone those scheduled in January of the second round.

A really crazy calendar and with the covid19 still hanging around so there could still be news in a month that does not admit many more games for Barça.