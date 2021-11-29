11/29/2021 at 06:30 CET

The pompous Théatre du Chatelet will once again be the setting for one of the most anticipated editions of the Ballon d’Or. Once again, ‘France Football’ brings together the main constellations of footballers from around the world to designate the best of the calendar year 2021. A gala in which the FC Barcelona will be very protagonist, especially in a feminine section where it shines with its own light.

Except for a capital surprise, the golden reflection of the precious ball will look raised by the hands of a Barça player. The season of the team led by Lluís Cortés was sublime and The five Barça footballers (Irene Paredes, Sandra Paños, Jennifer Hermoso, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas) nominated for the jackpot attest to this. Also Cortés himself, nominated for best coach and recently signed as Ukraine coach.

MESSI, THE FAVORITE TO TAKE THE SEVENTH

But it is that the ‘aroma’ of Barcelona will permeate in many more moments an event that will have many points of curiosity. To begin with, the men’s Ballon d’Or has enough numbers to fall on a Barça legend who, if successful, will have done so after playing the sports course wearing the Barça elastic. We are talking, of course, about Lionel Andrés Messi, who aspires to his seventh wound and to put land in between with respect to his main persecutor, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The one from Rosario achieved 38 goals, 14 assists and lifted the Copa del Rey in a complicated sporting season for the club, but in which he again dazzled above the rest. And the differential factor, of course, that first Copa América with his team, Argentina. The ’10’ was the leader inside and outside the game rectangle and an indispensable piece for Scaloni’s men to finally win after 28 years of drought. His main rivals, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, that they are in an exceptional moment and have also made plenty of merits.

PEDRI, THE ‘GOLDEN BOY’

And, of course, the ‘golden boy’. Pedri González is still getting rid of his feelings after this little more than a year that he has been in the football elite. His emergence has been so cyclonic that he is not only the main favorite to win the ‘Kopa’ award as the best footballer under 21 years of age, but he is also among the 30 finalists for the Ballon d’Or. With the ‘Golden Boy’ already in his pocket (he will pick it up on December 13 in Turin), the man from Tenerife will put on his suit to attend a gala where he will share a seat with the best. He already eats at the same table. His ‘adversaries’ in that Kopa award? Musiala (Bayern Munich), Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Bellingham and Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Greenwood (M. United), Saka (Arsenal), Doku (Rennes) and Gravenberch (Ajax).

The one from Tegueste will travel to Paris on a ‘charter’ flight together with a delegation from the Barça leadership (led by Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany) and the Dutch Lieke Martens, absent from the call with his team due to injury, who will travel from Barcelona. On his side, in a lightning round trip, the four Barça nominees who are concentrated with the national team will travel. The RFEF gave the OK. The occasion, without a doubt, is worth it. Alèxia Putellas has all the ballots to lift the trophy.

THE MORBO OF THE LAPORTA-MESSI MEETING

Beyond awards, prizes, pomposity and stars, a scene with a certain curiosity will take place. After the traumatic departure from FC Barcelona and one of the saddest farewell press conferences in history, Leo Messi will cross again with Joan Laporta. At the beginning of August, the box of thunder was opened after weeks and weeks in which everything was aimed at reaching an agreement and announcing the continuity of ’10’. But from one day to the next the club issued a statement lamenting the unfeasibility of the renewal of the Argentine star. I was out. It was fading. At a stroke, the benchmark of the last 15 years said goodbye.

As well, Messi and Laporta will coincide in the same room, in the same space. Obviously with the hustle and bustle that there will be, it could be that they did not coincide, but in any case it will be the first time since the farewell appearance of Rosario (where the greeting was cold) that they will see each other again. Laporta has always maintained the discourse that it was impossible and unfeasible to extend the contract of ‘Lio’ and comply with the financial ‘fair play’.