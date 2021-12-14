Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), one of the most successful non-fungible token (NFT) projects on the market, teamed up with blockchain game maker Animoca Brands to launch a game that will allow its fans to earn money.

Even if They did not reveal many details of what they are up to, Animoca issued a statement saying they are “excited and proud” to collaborate in the development of a BAYC Play-to-Earn (P2E) video game.

As highlighted by the company, They expect to release the game in the second quarter of 2022.

The P2E model allows users to sell purchased assets, trade earned items, or even receive money in exchange for characters that belong to the video game, as indicated by the Criptopedia, an educational section of CriptoNoticias.

Animoca has created games like The Sandbox, F1 Delta Time, and Revv Motorsport. Last October, partnered with Ubisoft to develop Play-to-Earn games, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands said there are “very few icons that can represent the emerging world of NFTs as strongly as Bored Ape Yacht Club.” For that reason, he explains, the company owns “a significant number” of those tokens.

For its part, a spokesperson for Yuga Labs, the company behind the “boring apes” (translation of “bored ape”), indicated that the idea is “to grow the BAYC universe and expand the utility and benefits offered to all holders of NFT of Bored Ape ».

It is worth remembering that the BAYC are a 10,000 NFT collection developed on the Ethereum network. One of the collectibles was auctioned for USD 26 million last September.

BAYC, an NFT phenomenon

The BAYCs want to explore Play2Earn games, having conquered the collectible token market and partnering with big name brands. Even some artists and celebrities show off NFTs on their social media.

Among the companies that have decided to work with the boring apes is a Web3 firm called 10:22 PM, which announced the formation of the band KINGSHIP. This musical group will be made up of five characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, in the style of the English group Gorillaz.

The KINGSHIP band will be made up of five nft from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Composition by CriptoNoticias.

Apes have made the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Last November, they launched 2,500 paper magazines, with the face of one of the Bored Ape Yacht Club apes, and in turn, created two tokenized versions on Ethereum.

Some celebrities, such as the host of “The Tonight Show,”Jimmy Fallon and American rapper Post Malone, have shown in their social networks the BAYC acquired through the payment firm with bitcoin (BTC), MoonPay.