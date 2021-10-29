10/29/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

A study carried out at the University of Cambridge made it possible for the great-grandson of the legendary Native American leader Sitting Bull to verify his offspring thanks to genetic technology: it was achieved using DNA extracted from the scalp of the historical figure, and then analyzed using a new technique called “autosomal DNA.”

According to a press release, it is the first time that it is used Ancient DNA to confirm a family relationship between living and historical individuals. The method was developed by a team of scientists from the British university, led by Professor Eske Willerslev. The research was recently published in the journal Science Advances.

A new technique to obtain precisions from the past

The specialists talk about Autosomal DNA when referring to the part of our DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) or genetic code not influenced by the gender of the father or mother. With the exception of very specific cases, human beings have a set of 23 pairs of chromosomes. Half of them are inherited from our mother and the other half from our father.

Only two of these pairs are usually sex chromosomes, which are expressed as XX in women and XY in men. Meanwhile, the remaining 22 pairs of chromosomes are autosomal: are not tied to gender determinations. The new genetic technique uses them to obtain vital information regarding genealogy and also allows determining ethnic ancestry: given its conditions, it is a more efficient and accurate option than other genetic tests.

With genetic fragments extracted from a body sample, the technique makes it possible to verify genetic coincidences regardless of the origin of an ancestor, that is, if it is on the father’s or mother’s side of the family. This is possible because we inherit half of the Autosomal DNA of our father and the other half of our mother.

The case of Sitting Bull

Autosomal DNA analysis of the scalp of Sitting bull, a leader of the Lakota Sioux Native American people, was compared with DNA samples from Ernie Lapointe, who claimed to be his great-grandson, and other descendants of the Lakota Sioux. The resulting match confirms that Lapointe is Sitting Bull’s great-grandson, thus becoming his closest living descendant.

Tatanka-Iyotanka, better known as Sitting Bull, lived between 1831 and 1890. He led 1,500 Lakota warriors at the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876, successfully facing American General Custer and five companies of soldiers. This transformed him into a hero of the resistance of the native peoples against the advance of the nascent American state. Sitting Bull was assassinated in 1890, by police forces acting on behalf of the United States government.

Related topic: They discover in sperm the key to “immortality & rdquor; genetics.

A new path in genetic research

To understand the progress that this new genetic techniqueIt must be borne in mind that the results obtained could never have been achieved with traditional approaches to DNA analysis. They look for a genetic match in the Y chromosome transmitted by the male line or, if the deceased person was female, in the mitochondria.

Besides being unreliable techniques, they would not have been possible in this case because Lapointe claimed to be related to Sitting Bull on his mother’s side. In this way, the approach offered by the Autosomal DNA it can be used when very limited genetic data are available, as was the case in this study.

It is worth remembering that the specialists took 14 years to find a way to extract the necessary DNA from the strand of Sitting Bull’s hair, since the hair was extremely degraded. Now, this study could open a new path for develop DNA tests similar, that establish the kinship relationship between many other dead historical figures and their possible living descendants. The technique would also have an important field of applications in the area of forensic investigations.

Reference

Identifying a living great-grandson of the Lakota Sioux leader Tatanka Iyotake (Sitting Bull). Ida Moltke et al. Science Advances (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abh2013

Photo: Sitting Bull’s great-grandson, Ernie Lapointe. Credit: E. Lapointe.