11/17/2021 at 23:32 CET

Alberto Sanchez

The agricultural sector of Campo de Cartagena has experienced an event in recent days that it has tried to avoid in recent months after the latest crisis in the Mar Menor. The degradation of the ecosystem and the implication of agricultural activity has forced the German supermarket chain Aldi to send a statement to their suppliers in the region before “serious environmental violations” that have become known in Germany after a report by the public television channel Westdeutscher Rundfunk, in which explanations were requested from food sales companies such as Aldi or Lidl for their commercial relations with agricultural companies that could be polluting the Mar Menor .

In particular, the statement reads, Aldi points to the 80 fruit and vegetable producing companies they are accused of “operating illegal wells and desalination plants between 2017 and 2021, as well as discharging wastewater containing nitrates and phosphates and brine from desalination” in the Mar Menor “without any” prior treatment. These companies, which are singled out in the Topillo case for their involvement in the contamination of the ecosystem, has put the German company Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord on alert, since they received the list of defendants from the television network.

Another important point of the statement, advanced by Cadena Ser, points out that the defense that the agricultural sector of the area has been making, in reference to the fact that the high groundwater level of the aquifer “supposedly responsible for the uncontrolled discharge” of wastewater in the Mar Menor, is “not very credible” for Aldi, above all “due to the hydrological situation and climatic conditions” in the Region of Murcia.

The German chain gave a deadline until November 12 for the companies that trade with them to clarify if they have responsibility in the environmental catastrophe. This type of preventive action by European supermarkets or wholesalers is not the first time that it has happened and it is that several days after the anoxia the agricultural sector reported other similar cases, such as buyers asking not to label the vegetables with the origin marked in Murcia .

“The conditions described above are in no way compatible with our principles of environmental sustainability. Therefore, we want to thoroughly investigate the allegations in order to derive the necessary steps. As a direct business partner of the growers, their support is essential at this time, “says the German company.

Luengo asks for a meeting with Aldi

The Aldi statement has set off alarms in the regional government. The Minister of Agriculture and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, has contacted the Spanish Ambassador in Germany this afternoon to manage “as soon as possible” a meeting with the supermarket chain to inform you of the situation in Mar Menor.

Luengo intends to guarantee “the quality of the products produced in the Region of Murcia, the existing environmental requirements and to resolve any doubts they may have about one of the most important sectors of the regional economy and that, we cannot forget, outside our country is Spain brand “, they point out from the Ministry.

“He maintains his usual relationship”

La Opinion de Murcia contacted Aldi’s central services weeks ago to ask what consequences the German television report on the Mar Menor would have on the supermarket’s commercial relations with the suppliers of Campo de Cartagena. The response sent days later clarified that Aldi “maintains its usual relationship with suppliers in the Region and, at specific times, receives merchandise from Campo de Cartagena. The company remains in continuous contact with its suppliers and will take the appropriate measures, if necessary. necessary”.