11/17/2021 at 10:32 PM CET

Xavier Peris

A fire declared dawn this Wednesday it has razed a flat in the Plaza de s’Abeurador, in Santa Margalida, Mallorca. A married couple and their five-year-old daughter resided in the damaged house. It was la little girl who woke up and discovered the fire and alerted her parents. All residents were able to go outside without being injured and 061 only had to attend to a woman, who lives on the ground floor, who was suffering from an anxiety attack.

According to the emergency teams, the fire broke out at four thirty in the morning, on the second floor of a three-storey estate, at number 10 in the Plaza de s’Abeurador. A married couple and their five-year-old daughter slept in the house. The little girl woke up and discovered the fire, so he notified his parents. They also alerted an older couple, the man’s parents, who lives on the first floor. All were able to escape unscathed. The third floor was empty. The woman residing on the first floor had to receive medical assistance for an anxiety attack.

Endowments from the Santa Margalida Local Police and Bombers de Mallorca from the Manacor and Inca parks were urgently displaced to the place. Firefighters found that there was a large fire load on the second floor, as there were a large number of brochures and magazines inside, which acted as fuel. The extinction works were very laborious and the fire was not finally extinguished until eight in the morning. Later the firefighters returned during the morning to check the interior and prevent any regrowth from occurring.

The second floor of the house was completely razed and uninhabitable. During the morning the Local Police accompanied the municipal surveyor to review the structure. Apparently the fire had not affected her, so the agents have allowed the hardware store located on the ground floor of the building to open, although it will be necessary to wait for the houses on the first and third floors to cool down before entering.