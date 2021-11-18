Attention to the offers that Zococity launches for Black Friday 2021. Edifier, FiiO or Hifiman products with up to 50% discount.

True to its appointment with Black Friday, Zococity launches, in this 2021 edition, a series of promotions, offers and discounts of the most succulent. For example, Zococity.es users can enjoy discounts of up to 50% in all categories and a large part of the catalog. The historical minimum prices of Edifier, FiiO or Hifiman stand out. In any case, as always, with professional and personalized advice from its specialists.

Zococity – Black Friday discounts on Edifier active speakers

Edifier’s active loudspeakers are the ideal alternative for users looking for equipment with the best quality / price ratio. Edifier joins Black Friday with authentic offers:

– Edifier R1280T (brown finish): from € 109.99 to € 79.99. 30% off.

– Edifier S880DB: from 279.99 euros to 179.99 euros. Historic Low Price! 35% discount.

– Edifier S1000MKII: from € 399.99 to € 319.99. 20% discount.

Also interesting are the special packs of speakers and stands from the Edifier “S” range, only during Black Friday:

– Edifier S2000MKIII and SS02C supports: from 619.99 euros to 495.99 euros. Speakers without stands have a RRP of 499.99 euros.

– Edifier S3000 PRO and SS03 supports: from 819.99 to 696.99 euros. Speakers without stands have a RRP of 699.99 euros.

Zococity offers – Black Friday on Edifier headphones

Take advantage of a 30% discount on Edifier and its range of true wireless headphones and noise-canceling headphones, perfect for practicing sports, video conferencing, working in noisy environments or, directly, relaxing at home. These are the best offers:

– Edifier W820NB: from € 59.99 to € 41.99.

– Edifier TWS NB2 Pro: from 89.99 euros to 62.99 euros.

– Edifier TWS33 NB: from 69.99 euros to 48.99 euros.

Zococity Deals – Black Friday on FiiO Headphones and Amplifiers / DACs

FiiO headphones and amps / DACs cut their prices with discounts of up to 30%. Be careful with the FiiO FH7, the current top of the range of the FH line, the best-selling FiiO line, with an all-time low price.

–FiiO E10K: from € 85.99 to € 64.49. 25% discount.

–FiiO F9: from 119.99 euros to 83.99 euros. 30% off.

–FiiO FH7: from 499.99 euros to 349.99 euros. Historic Low Price! 30% off.

Zococity offers – Black Friday in Hifiman headphones

Hifiman headphones are recognized in the Hi-Fi headphone showcase for their extraordinary performance and versatility. The Hifiman Ananda, one of the most awarded planar-magnetic headphones, is at an all-time low price, with a 35% discount.

–Hifiman HE400i 2020: from € 199.99 to € 119.40. 40% discount.

–Hifiman Sundara: with DAC FiiO E10K as a gift.

–Hifiman Ananda: from 999 euros to 649.35 euros. Historic Low Price! 35% discount.



And don’t miss the rest of the offers available on the Zococity website. Discounts only until November 29.

