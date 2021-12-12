12/11/2021 at 18:30 CET

betfair

EUROLIGA: Tenerife vs FC Barcelona

Barcelona paid a good tribute in the Euroleague by beating Real Madrid in their first big test of the season. The culés surpassed the whites through a stratospheric performance by Nikola Mirotic, who took revenge on his old club by making 39 valuation credits. Not 48 hours later, the Catalans will play against the third-placed in the Endesa League, Lenovo Tenerife, on a field where the Canaries add a balance of five wins and a single defeat against Joventut de Badalona.

For this meeting, the away victory is listed at [1.36] this estimate being somewhat high in our opinion. We believe that Lenovo Tenerife has a staff and potential to stand up and we see that the locals do not lose by more than five points, it is a good option at a quota [1.88]. Both teams are tired, so bet there are less than 155.5 points to [1.88] it’s a good opportunity too.

EUROLEAGUE: Real Madrid vs Unicaja

For its part, Real Madrid receives a Unicaja who will pay for the broken dishes of the defeat in the Euroleague against the eternal rival. The whites are clearly superior to an Andalusian team that has centimeter problems and that will have to manage to stop Tavares and company. To installment [1.20] It seems to us something quite recommendable to combine with other factors.

One of them is that Real Madrid and Unicaja will score more than 157.5 points in this match. They are two teams that when they let their hair down can go to many points and in this case we believe that will be the case thinking that both have European competitions in sight this week. To installment [1.88] this market option is highly recommended.