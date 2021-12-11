12/11/2021 at 21:20 CET

Gran Canaria collapses in the Endesa League after conceding a new defeat, this time against a rocky Baxi Manresa (80-82) that knocked down the yellows thanks to their superiority in the interior game and despite the success of Dylan Ennis (31 points).

CB GRAN CANARIA, 80

(19 + 18 + 17 + 26): AJ Slaughter (11), Dylan Ennis (31), John Shurna (8), Chris Kramer (5), Ilimane Diop (2) -starting five-, Miquel Salvó (3), Nico Brussino (4), Javi López (6), Khalifa Diop (10), Oliver Stevic and Adrián del Cerro.

BAXI MANRESA, 82

(24 + 15 + 19 + 24): Dani Pérez (4), John Thomasson (18), Elias Valtonen (5), Chima Moneke (9), Ismaël Bako (17) -starting five-, Sylvain Francisco, Guillem Jou ( 3), Dani García, Rafa Martínez (4), Luke Maye (7), Yankuba Sima (12) and Janis Berzins.

REFEREES

Benjamín Sánchez, Paco Araña and Alfonso Olivares. They eliminated by five fouls the locals Oliver Stevic (29:54) and Chris Kramer (39:33); and the visitor Elias Valtonen (35:20).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 3,689 spectators at the Gran Canaria Arena (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria).

With 46 rebounds in favor and with the impulse of players like Bako, Sima and Moneke, the Catalan team prevailed in the final exchange of blows with the island team and continues to give steps forward in their first highs goal of qualifying for the Copa del Rey.

The Catalans took the initiative with the superiority in painting that Bako gave him and an increasingly decisive Sima after his display with the senior team against a Claretian team lacerated by the injuries of the Ukrainian Artem Pustovyi and the French Andrew Albicy.

With Diop and Shurna he tried to compensate the yellow team, along with the success on the outside of the youth squad Javi López (6 points), but the team led by Pedro Martínez would end up scoring the first quarter with a tight 19-24.

In the second round, the Manresa continued to carry the handle on the electronic, blessed by the exterior shot of a Moneke who lives a great moment and Maye mainly. However, Gran Canaria managed to minimize the disadvantage by reducing the wrist of Ennis and Slaughter, while Diop, Khalifa and Ilimane dosed forces.

There began a balsamic partial of 9-0 for the islanders (35-31), which nevertheless evaporated in the last minutes, returning Martínez’s team to rush their centers to take advantage again on the scoreboard (37-39).

The equation remained intact in the third period, although the errors in both rings multiplied. The ‘Granca’ put more intensity in the rear but did not get to carbure everything in attack, situation from which Thomasson and Sima were taking advantage (39-47).

However, a new yellow bloody with a partial 10-2 returned to balance the balance (49-49). Nevertheless, Manresa I revived again with Bako as a reference in painting, conjugating with a technical foul on Stevic that once again gave oxygen to the visitors (54-58).

After an unsportsmanlike performance by Ilimane Diop, the Catalans extended the streak (54-62) with seven minutes remaining, forcing a new time-out from Porfi Fisac. The result of the tactical save resulted in a defense across the field and a extra contribution from guard Dylan Ennis, which distilled points and an extra bit of madness in the final bars, but it was not enough.

Bako and Thomasson compensated with their versatility from the other trench (75-77), until a controversial lack of Kramer in the absence of 27 seconds, much protested by the squad and the local fans, ended up unbalancing the balance in the final exchange of blows (80-82), erecting Thomasson on the visitors’ pendulum in a very important victory in which Pedro Martínez returned to exercise his teaching on the bench.