11/18/2021

On at 22:37 CET

Barça lost this Thursday at the Palau against Lomza Vive Kielce (30-32) that escapes in the leadership and demonstrated with capital letters the great team that has formed for this season. A pity, but next Wednesday he will have the opportunity to make up for himself on the Polish track.

FCB

KIE

BARÇA, 30

(16 + 14): Pérez de Vargas (p.), Luka Cindric (1), Ludovic Fàbregas (5), Dika Mem (7), Timothey N’Guessan (7), Aleix Gómez (3, 1p.), Aitor Ariño (2) -starting seven-, Leo Maciel (ps), Thiagus Petrus, Blaz Janc, Haniel Langaro (1), Ángel Fernández (1), Ali Zein, Melvyn Richardson, Domen Makuc (3) and Artur Parera.

LOMZA VIVE KIELCE, 32

(19 + 13): Andreas Wolff (l.), Branko Vukovic (3), Nicolas Tournat (2), Tomasz Gebala, Miguel Sánchez-Migallón, Arkadiusz Moryto, Dylan Nahi (6) -starting seven-, Szymon Sicko (4 ), Alex Dujshebaev (4), Igor Karacic (1), Arkadiusz Moryto (7), Uladzislau Kulesh (2), Artsem Karalek (3), Michal Olejniczak, Sigvaldi Bjoern Gudjonsson.

REFEREES

Slave Nikolov and Gjorgji Nachevski (North Macedonia). They excluded two minutes to the local Haniel Langaro (16:38); and the visitors Igor Karacic (13:48) and Branko Vujovic (49:03).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

2-3, 6-5, 9-6, 11-10, 12-15, 16-19 (rest), 19-22, 22-23, 23-26, 26-28, 27-29 and 30-32 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the seventh day of Group B of the men’s handball Champions League played before 2,480 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

It is the first defeat of the season at the Palau, where the European top champion He had not lost in the Champions League since the very distant December 5, 2015, when they fell by 31-33 precisely before the Kielce of Dujshebaev in an exhibition of Bielecki.

The blaugrana team faced the visit of the group leader with Ludovic Fàbregas as the only pivot with the very young Artur Parera after the serious injury of Luís Frade and waiting for the arrival of the Tunisian nationalized Qatari ben Ali.

The first 30 minutes had two clearly differentiated parts separated by the rigorous exclusion of Brazilian Haniel Langaro. Until then, dominance and control of an excellent Barça. From there, offensive display of the Polish champion.

With three goals in a row, Timothey N’Guessan balanced the great start of the game by his compatriot Dylan Nahi on the other side to keep the equality going through 9 ‘(5-5). From there, the irruption of Dika Mem and the two minutes for Igor Karacic unleashed those of Carlos Ortega (10-6 at 16 ‘).

Aleix Gómez was quite successful

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

Nevertheless, there Langaro went to the bench and this coincided with four straight goals from Arkadiusz Moryto to balance the score (11-11 in the 21 ‘) and put the team led by Hispano-Kyrgyz Talant Dujshebaev ahead.

The local defense sank and Kielce moved like Pedro through his house in the vicinity of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas’ goal. The entry of Leo Maciel did not change anything and the visitors went to the changing rooms with three rental goals (16-19) after having been winning by 14-18.

Barça tried to tighten on defense and managed to reduce their disadvantage by taking the game more to their land. A goal by Ángel Fernández on the counter placed the locals to two goals (20-22) and, after an unforgivable failure in one against the former Kielce player it was Aleix Gómez who scored 22-23 in minute 39 ‘.

Dika Mem was the best Barça player

| .

The Kielce demonstrated its solvency there by reacting with an excellent Sicko at the pace set by Álex Dujshebaev to stretch the gum again (23-26 at 45 ‘) and force Ortega to stop the match to secure the next attack.

Petrus led the Barça defense, but the reality of the team this season is what it is and a couple of excellent saves by German Andreas Wolff coupled with the firmness of 6-0 gave Kielce wings to take three goals ahead with eight minutes remaining (26-29).

After attacking with seven, Barça defended 5-1 with Ariño in the lead and had an attack to tie, but did not score and Andreas Wolff was crowned in the figure of the match confirming the superiority of the Polish goal. In the end, 30-32 and … it’s time to keep working.