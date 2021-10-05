This DAP brings together fantastic performance in terms of audio quality, within an equally premium ‘package’.

The genuine FiiO M11 was born in 2019; This Plus LTD model is a third iteration. In this time frame, FiiO has been able to identify the design, operational and management trends that an advanced user of a premium DAP needs and has intelligently integrated them into this product. So much so that the M11 Plus LTD can be said to be a completely new DAP, with a diligent Android base, a new CPU, and THX amplification as one of its spearheads.

Design

An almost total makeover, from the external appearance of the device (attractive diamond back) to the icon layout, to an overall modern experience. It is not a small or light player, since it measures 136 x 76 x 18 mm and weighs 310 grams (only 3 grams more than the M11 Pro). However, it holds up very well, with a thickness that makes it easy and safe to hold in your hand.

The chassis is made of aluminum, with a satin black finish, and all the physical buttons are seamlessly integrated into the profiles. It includes a button with a customizable function below the volume rocker, while the on / off button is illuminated in different ways for information. This device, which in any case is perfectly pocket-sized, comes standard with a simile leather cover.

5.5 ”panel

Yes, nothing less than 5.5 ”is the screen of this FiiO so, as you can imagine, everything on it looks large and has the ability to display a lot of information. It is a screen with great brightness and good contrast, with a resolution more than enough to watch HD videos and read any text on it.

Secondary touch panel

Logically, the screen described above is tactile, as the volume control panel also has this quality and has the same function: increase or decrease the audio through sliding gestures accompanied by a spinning wheel sound. Mind you, you can keep the standard pressure drive mode on either side. Either one way or another, when operating on this control, the degree of increase or decrease in decibels is reduced, which avoids scares due to excessive sound.

Battery

This Hi-Res player houses a magnificent 6,000 mAh battery inside. This adjective refers to both its power and its performance. It can be charged in fast mode using a 27 watt power supply and it takes just half an hour to reach 70%. Its average autonomy is around 11 hours, depending on what you play with the screen.

Key elements

Its technical elements include two AK4497EQ DAC chips that take care, among other functions, of oversampling in noise control; THX AAA-78 dual amplification to eliminate distortion and background noise; and the FPGA chipset, custom coded to obtain the digital output of the SoC. The FiiO M11 Plus LTD contains this balanced THX amplification module, which achieves very low clean tones, noise and distortion, as well as very moderate power consumption. And we should not forget the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which acts as the coordinator of the whole set. As this chip supports Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 5 GHz, fast and consistent connectivity is assured.

Android

This FiiO player is managed by a custom Android interface and engine but quite close to its pure version, so it is very friendly from the beginning. It is an Android 10, which contains more than a hundred custom icons and user interface elements. Of course, it invites you to download apps from Google Play, which increases the versatility of the team as a whole.

USB-DAC

Since it has a USB 3.0 connection, once paired with a computer, the transfer speeds are undeniably fast. In this DAC function, the M11 Plus LTD presents itself as a great resource to boost the audio, with a fair latency. Speaking of physical connections, this player also supports OTG connection, to transfer files conveniently and quickly.

Bluetooth 5.0

It is another of its clear attractions. Thanks to this version of Bluetooth, the M11 Plus LTD supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-HD and LDAC transmission. It also enables you to reliably connect to high-resolution receivers or state-of-the-art TWS headsets and extract or maximize them. It should not be forgotten that this FiiO is understood with Tidal through the MQA protocol up to 8x, to increase the sampling frequency at the study level.

Gadget opines

The M11 Plus LTD is not just another iteration of an existing model, it is a full-fledged update of a player that has already thrilled many users. Well, this new model offers you more and better. It is very fast in everything, with an Android that moves with diligence, with a screen that shines for its comfort and with a very relevant battery life.

The Snapdragon 660 moves everything smoothly, with a very remarkable responsiveness, making the M11 Plus LTD a pleasant Android device also in its navigation aspect. All the movements between contents and menus are super fast. The user interface is also smooth; the device only gets hot when you use it as a video game console.

In its DAP side, we believe that the sound is always under control, no fanfare or ‘explosions’. The reproduction of real instruments such as strings, wind and percussion is done with a very precise sound texture.

Interesting is the detail that Apple Music can also be used in the M11 Plus LTD and with AAC support. Also, this player can be used as a Bluetooth receiver or to play an AAC library without using third-party applications.

The FiiO Music app (for media management and audio playback instead of third-party apps) offers just the right options and possibilities and also supports multi-band EQ. FiiO Link allows you to pair it with your smartphone to use it as a remote control, or vice versa. It is possible to transfer music wirelessly when the player is connected to the same WiFi network as the computer or smartphone, using the FiiO Music application.

We also liked the Pure Music mode, which closes all other background apps to allow the FiiO Music app to run at full speed.

Let’s go with the sound quality. The sound output is very powerful, fresh but airy and with undoubted precision in the low mids; treble control is especially improved. We have loved how well it performs with energetic instrumental pieces and clean vocals, as well as classic themes, with a high dynamic range and strong textures. Classic and jazz styles sound brilliant in this combo with controlled highs. The basses subtly fill the atmosphere and contribute to a realistic output. The mid-range is punchy and energetic, never booming or out of control. You also get a clear, well-defined image when the instruments are moving. A little too clean for pop, but it sounds great with violins and high-pitched vocals. Finally, the dynamic range is another of the virtues of the M11 Plus LTD. Bass punches appear solid, with great texture, resolution and separation.

Undoubtedly, this FiiO M11 Plus LTD combines a careful and attractive design with all the most demanded features for those users who are looking for the best but without exceeding the symbolic barrier of 1,000 euros. A purchase with a guarantee of always satisfying musical experiences. Of course, it exhibits Hi-Res Audio Certified and Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certified Hi-Res Audio certificates.

FiiO M11 Plus LTD: technical characteristics

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor. Adreno 512 GPU. 4 GB RAM. Internal 32 bit / 384 khz DAC, support DSD 128.

Internal memory: 32 GB; external memory: up to 2x MicroSD 256 GB.

Support for DSD 512 and PCM 768 kHz / 32 bits. Headphone output: 3.5mm, balanced 2.5mm and balanced 4.4mm, line, digital.

WiFi receiver and internal Bluetooth transmitter.

USB-DAC. Signal-to-noise ratio of 131 dB. Distortion -116 dB.

www.zococity.es

Campfire Audio Solaris 2020 Headphones: A Superb Pair

Courtesy of Zococity, we have been able to test the FiiO M11 Plus LTD in combination with the Campfire Audio Solaris 2020 headphones (Zococity is a distributor of both brands in Spain). These headphones, successors to the Solaris, surpass these, so they ‘dethrone’ them as the model until now top of the range of the North American firm. They are assembled by hand, have a hyper compact size and, in summary, are one of the most recommended options for all those audiophiles looking for the highest quality. Well, here it is, as we say, in a compact and totally portable format.