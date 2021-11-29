11/29/2021 at 8:48 PM CET

Anna Biosca

The hiker who disappeared this Sunday in the mountain of Setcases (Girona) has died this Monday at the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, ​​hours after being rescued alive and with symptoms of severe hypothermia, reports channel 3/24.

The man, a resident of Setcases, was found buried by an avalanche by the emergency device that had been looking for him since Sunday and in which they participated Bombers, Mossos d’Esquadra and Agents Forestals. He was transferred by helicopter to the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona.

In the area there had been a avalanche and the rescue device had been reduced to a minimum this noon in the face of difficult weather conditions, with a temperature of 10 degrees below zero, but a much lower wind chill.

🔴 Localitzat l’excursionista de Setcases, with symptoms of severe hypothermia. The research device (format per #bomberscat, @mossos and @agentsruralscat) has trobat hangs the neu. Ara, pendents of the medical examination that will be the @semgencat to determine -ne l’estat. – Bombers (@bomberscat) November 29, 2021

The hiker, a resident of Camprodon, was heading towards the ski resort Vallter 2000 and did not return home. The notice was received at 4:05 p.m. and the Grup d’Actuacions Especials (GRAE) was immediately activated to start the search for the Coll de la Marrana.

Some users of Twitter They called for information that could help in the search tasks.

Very harsh conditions

Bombers crews worked on very harsh conditions. Last night, the snow and the wind brought down the thermal sensation up to -31º. The Vallter 2000 ski resort opened the cafeteria for them and made the ski lifts and equipment available to them.

The idea was to reorganize the service while waiting for a decrease in the wind forecast for 3:00 p.m., but at 1:00 p.m. the Group of Special Actions (GRAE) of the Firefighters, as well as other members of this body, have decided to go up again to the Xemeneies area, where the search was taking place.

The SEM has attended that patient and transferred him to @vallhebron in this critical situation with the helicopter medicalitzat. For this purpose, the SEM has activated 6 units. https://t.co/ulObnIh0R2 – SEM. Generalitat (@semgencat) November 29, 2021

The triangulation of the hiker’s phone placed him in that valley, to which he was heading when he was captured by the Vallter 2000 cameras and where an avalanche was recorded yesterday. The Mossos d’Esquadra Mountain Unit has also participated in this operation, which took place at night under extreme conditions with gusts of wind that lowered the wind chill at -31 degrees.

Canine guides with trained and effective dogs from the parks also participated in the operation. Figueres, Girona and Camprodon (Girona) and the Mossos d’Esquadra. Subsequently, a helicopter based in La Seu d’Urgell (Lleida) has been added.

The Bombers announced that Vallter 2000 cameras They recorded the missing person on his way to the Coll de Mantet.

In statements to TV3, collected by Europa Press, the Generalitat’s Bombers Sergeant, Francesc Martínez, explained that the The area where the man can be was well defined. The emergency forces located on Sunday the mobile phone signal of the missing man, so the search is concentrated in a very specific area, which would place him at the Xemeneies Valley area. The Bombers believe that he probably rushed through that area after climbing Pic de la Dona and have focused the search at different points located in an area of ​​four hectares.

On alert for time

Friends and relatives of the disappeared and mountain guides have also joined, but the weather conditions were so adverse that the Bombers have narrowed the search and removed non-specialists. They have also asked that no one else approach the area to avoid more missing persons and accidents.

Al 📹 is able to appreciate the meteorological conditions in which it is going to unfold at the time the #recerca de veí de #Camprodon extraviat a # Vallter2000 The temps have not milled gaire but #GRAE and voluntaris reprimand the investigation després d’un replegament necessari a mig matí pic.twitter.com/HcXiDmwkje – Bombers (@bomberscat) November 29, 2021

The head of the Grup d’Actuacions Espacial de la Seu d’Urgell, Sergeant Eduard Sánchez, explained that they are organizing new search teams to leave from 3:00 p.m. and that they are rethinking the whole operation discarding some areas.

As reported, five GRAE personnel are inspecting the area where there was a snowfall on Sunday.

The temps to #Setcases is so painful that the #Bomberscat commands have retracted the non-specialists of the #recerca de l’home misplaced to #Xemeneies 5 effectius of #GRAE #muntanya inspect an area on ahir va haver-hi un allau @mossos #Muntanya s’incorporen a l’operatiu – Bombers (@bomberscat) November 29, 2021

Other mishaps

The sergeant has warned that between the end of November and the beginning of the Purísima bridge is the period in which the “more serious episodes“on the mountain, coinciding with a deterioration weather conditions.

On Sunday the Bombers also rescued two people who had gone on an excursion, one in the La Parera mountain, in Avià (Berguedà, Barcelona) and another in Port del Comte (Solsonès, Lleida), where they found a girl in a state of hypothermia.