01/12/2022

On at 18:25 CET

Drafting

The future National Identity Document (DNI) for pets, which will record the data of pets and their owners in Spain, has not yet come into force despite what messages on social networks and news in the media say.

In recent days, information has been published and shared stating that companion animals must already have a Identification document similar to the DNI after the entry into force of a rule that modifies the Civil Code, the Mortgage Law and the Civil Procedure Law on the legal regime of animals.

Along with captures of DNI with images of dogs, these contents provide other false information: it is “mandatory from January 5“, Has a” cost of 13 euros & rdquor; or already “can be obtained at the vet & rdquor ;.

Facts: known as “DNI animal & rdquor; It is not mandatory in Spain since last January 5. The project to establish such an identification is included in the draft of the draft Law on Protection and Rights of Animals, which will regulate the State System of Animal Protection Registries (SERPA) and is still in the processing phase.

On the contrary, Law 17/2021, of December 15, which modifies the Civil Code to adapt it to the new situation of animals and their coexistence with human beings does not contemplate the DNI for pets.

Cat | Pixabay

The milestone introduced by the legal amendment approved in December is that animals are no longer considered “real estate or things & rdquor ;, to become” living beings endowed with sensitivity & rdquor ;, the spokesperson of the Veterinary College of Madrid Manuel Lázaro Rubio.

Therefore, the origin of this hoax is a confusion between this modification of the Civil Code and the draft Law for the Protection and Rights of Animals, Lazaro remarks.

A national identification

The draft of the preliminary draft of the Law on Protection and Rights of Animals “It is ready since October & rdquor; and they expect it to reach the Council of Ministers “in the coming weeks & rdquor; to subsequently begin its processing in the Courts, sources from the Ministry of Social Rights specify to EFEverde.

This regulation will bring new features such as the State System of Animal Protection Registries (SERPA), which will introduce measures to control the breeding of pets, la identification of persons disqualified from keeping animals and the registration of animal protection entities.

With this, the foundations will be laid for the creation of an “animal DNI & rdquor ;, which” would not be a new document and will have no cost for the owners & rdquor ;, clarify from the Ministry.

The future animal DNI will, in reality, be an access system to the national territory database where more information will be reflected than the one already contained in the identification chip carried by the companion animals.

Once the pet has been identified, owners will be provided with a QR code that can be installed on the animal’s collar and that will be useful in cases of loss and to keep the animal’s vaccination data and information about its owner updated.

In short, no identity document for animals has come into force with the new law 17/2021 modifying the Civil Code on the legal regime of animals, it is a confusion with the draft of the preliminary draft of the Law on Protection and Rights of the Animals that does contemplate this measure and is in the processing phase.