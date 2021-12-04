12/03/2021 at 17:58 CET

The National Police have arrested in Tarragona a strongly radicalized jihadist who indoctrinated new followers for Daesh and who had been for more than two years consuming content to commit attacks and executions of the terrorist organization.

The arrested man exercised a intense activity in social networks and he maintained frequent contacts with terrorists settled in the conflict zone, reports the General Directorate of the Police.

The operation, deployed last Wednesday in the province of Tarragona, has been developed by the National Police under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office and the direction of the Central Court of Instruction number 2 of the National Court, which has decreed his entry into prison this Friday.

The investigation began as a result of an operation on May 20, 2020 in which the National Police brought two people to justice in the town of Bolaños de Calatrava (Ciudad Real), both recently convicted of indoctrination terrorist.

As a result of this operation, a Maghreb citizen and a Tarragona resident who followed the same guidelines for action as those arrested, aimed at attracting new followers for Daesh.

The detainee had few personal relationships and he devoted a large part of his time to the consumption of jihadist content, from those suitable for committing terrorist actions to others of extreme crudeness in which executions directed by Daesh are visualized.

In the course of the investigation the detainee was also found to have frequent contact with members of terrorist groups in the Middle East.

The agents verified their relationships on internet networks to recruit and indoctrinate new adherents making available all kinds of jihadist content.

The operation has had the collaboration of the National Intelligence Center, the Mossos d’Esquadra and the General Directorate of Surveillance of the Territory of Morocco.