Today we will have very valuable information. This article arises from our program on social networks, with two experts on the subject. The great Dr. Katia Castellanos (USA) and the respected magistrate Roxanna Reyes (Dominican Republic), currently deputy attorney general of her country.

Human trafficking is a crime of organized crime that violates the dignity of the victims. They are treated as objects. It is the second most lucrative type of crime, after drug trafficking. A global problem that annually produces 34 billion dollars in the US. Every 30 seconds one more person is added to the problem. 58% is sexual exploitation, and children are also used.

Human trafficking is interconnected with drug trafficking and constitutes a legal problem. Many women are deceived, they tell their parents that they will find them work or studies here, and when they arrive they are prostitutes: they make her dance naked, and so on. In the US there are recruits of young people as young as 11 years old, for sexual exploitation.

They are recruited from the school online, they are asked to take a picture with their breasts exposed. From that moment, we see her as a possible victim of organized crime.

We must educate for prevention, through groups and social networks. If you receive a job proposal, the first thing is to know where the embassy of your country is in that place, investigate where the supposed job is, check online if the company really exists. Do not give your passport to anyone, as they will take it from you. Without this document, victims cannot move from the country where they are.

Ricky Martin created a foundation to help these children and women. Prevention and education is essential.

Emotionally, the victims are tied up, drugged, moved, and sometimes they don’t even know where they are. And, without documents, they dare not approach the policemen. They suffer from abortions, sexually transmitted infections, they force them to have relations with up to 30 men in a day. Many suffer from tears in their genital organs, others have children, and with that they manipulate them more.

“They”, those who run the criminal business, are in thousands of industries such as construction, bars and nightclubs, and cruise ships, among others. Recruitment exists everywhere, so we must be vigilant. Many girls are victims and need help.

Criminal sectors unite to do harm, and we must unite to help potential victims.

