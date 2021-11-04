11/04/2021 at 7:47 PM CET

A court has sentenced eleven ultra fans of this club to a prison sentence of up to three months and a ban from approaching the Espanyol football stadium who, in May 2016, brutally attacked a member of a rival club, in a marquee of the April Fair in Barcelona.

In its sentence, the criminal court number 9 of Barcelona condemns the eleven fans, belonging to the RCDR Firm -section of the Espanyol La Curva fans association- for a crime of injuries, and those who joined their Animosity towards the Peña Juvenil Españolista 1991, considering it to the extreme left, which is why they referred to its members as “shitty reds”.

The sentence condemns the defendants to fines – between 1,800 and 3,600 euros – and up to three months in jail, in addition to forcing them to compensate the victim with 22,496 euros and prohibit them from approaching less than a thousand meters from the Espanyol de Cornellà field (Barcelona), for periods ranging from five to six and a half years.

The events now condemned date back to May 16, 2016, when the eleven ultras went to the Forum fairground with the intention of confronting sympathizers of the opposing group, and there they located the victim in a tent, whom they brutally beat her unconscious.

In his sentence, the judge recalls that during the oral trial the public prosecutor modified its provisional conclusions by lowering its initial request of three years in prison for each of the eleven defendants, by applying two extenuating circumstances.

The public prosecutor argued to support its reduction of sentence that the defendants, prior to the beginning of the oral trial sessions, had consigned the payment to the injured party of the amount corresponding to the totality of the compensation for the damages caused.

In addition, the prosecutor applied the mitigation of undue delay during the judicial process.

In response to the modifications of sentences requested by the public prosecutor’s office, the criminal judge number 9 of Barcelona has sentenced several of the accused, but not all, to a maximum of three months in prison.

To the rest, it imposes a penalty of twelve, sixteen months of fine with a daily quota of 10 euros.

Likewise, several of them are prohibited from approaching the victim within 1,000 meters, whether at home, work or any other place, as well as establishing communication with the victim by any means, including social networks.

Also to the eleven defendants are prohibited from approaching less than 1,000 meters from the Espanyol field, for periods ranging from five to six and a half years.