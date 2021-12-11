12/11/2021 at 09:04 CET

EP

At least seven people have been slightly injured this morning in Madrid in an accident that has involved a kamikaze vehicle, the car with which it has collided head-on, and a third vehicle, a cab, which has managed to avoid the first collision, as reported by Emergencias Madrid to Europa Press.

The event occurred around 06.20 in the access to the A-6 motorway from Moncloa. At that time, the emergency services received the warning of a frontal collision caused by a vehicle that has circulated in the opposite direction, towards Madrid, for at least 12 kilometers.

This vehicle was being followed by the Municipal Police of Madrid and the National Police when at the access curve has collided with a tourism after being dodged by a taxi.

The kamikaze vehicle has circulated at least 12 km. in the opposite direction pursued by @policiademadrid and @policia agents. He has finally collided with a car that was circulating correctly after being dodged by a taxi. @SAMUR_PC has moved the drivers. pic.twitter.com/DHtRIEJyEq – Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) December 11, 2021

Samur-Civil Protection health workers have treated seven injured people, who have not needed transfer, except the two conductors. The first of them, 27 years old, and the one that circulated in the opposite direction, has been transferred to the Clinical Hospital, while the other, the 32-year-old driver, has been transferred to the La Paz Hospital.

In the taxi that the kamikaze vehicle has been able to avoid, they were the taxi driver and four passengers who have been slightly injured, have not needed transfer, and have been treated by a crisis of anxiety. In the vehicle that was going in the opposite direction was the driver and her co-pilot, who has been unharmed. On the other hand, in the car that circulated correctly, there was only the driver.

The Municipal police is in charge of the investigations in this event.