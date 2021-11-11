

Kobe Bryant says goodbye to the fans at the Staples Center during the last game of his NBA career.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / .

The first sneakers that Kobe Bryant wore in the NBA, a Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4, were auctioned this Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, for the astronomical price of $ 32,823 dollars, by the auction house Sotheby’s, in charge of the sale, which until the moment this news is published, has not provided the name of the buyer.

As reported prior to the auction, these Nike sneakers, which were designed by Eric Avar, the used the legendary Kobe Bryant in the victory of his team, the Los Angeles Lakers 106-103 over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 17, 2004 at the Staples Center in California, in which the guard scored 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Nike Kobe Bryant sneakers, worn by the game played on March 17, 2004 at the Staples Center in California (Photo by Robert Hradil / . for Sotheby’s)

For some people the final price of the tennis shoes is not surprising, since the legacy left by Kobe, in addition to the impact of his unexpected deaths last year in a helicopter accident, has caused that Each object associated with this legend of the sport, has a very high value that many are willing to pay.

It should be noted that in his 20-year career Kobe Bryant wrote an indelible legacy in the history of basketball being a “one club man” (man of a single club), because he only wore the gold and purple of the Lakers, with which he won 5 NBA championships.

Kobe Bryant changed Adidas for Nike

The sports shoe brand Nike was with the late basketball player for almost his entire career. The Lakers guard became one of the main brand ambassadors in terms of sales and positioning.

Nevertheless, It must be remembered that “The Black Mamba” began his professional career with Adidas, brand that sponsored him from 1996 to 2003. After ending the contract with the German brand, immediately struck a historic deal with 18-year-old Nike.

Also today A pair of Nike Air Force 1 Jay-Z ’40 Sneakers were auctioned for $ 2,735, designed in commemoration of the American rapper and businessman, Jay-Z, to celebrate the first anniversary of his living room in New York City.

