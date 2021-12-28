12/28/2021

On at 07:19 CET

.

The Minister council approves this Tuesday the Royal Decree-Law with the changes in the labor legislation agreed with employers and unions and that, among other points, limits temporary hiring, modifies collective bargaining and establishes a new model of temporary employment regulation (ERTE).

With the approval of this rule before the end of the year -it will be in force and published in the BOE this Wednesday 29- the Government complies with one of the commitments acquired with Brussels within the framework of recovery, transformation and resilience plan.

The pact reached last week involves modifying some aspects of the labour reform of the PP in 2012, when recovering the ultra-activity of the agreements and the priority of the sectoral agreement on salary matters.

In addition, it lays the foundations for a new ERTE model that will serve as alternative to dismissal in the event of a crisis or sector restructuring and introduces various changes to tackle the excessive temporary nature of the Spanish labor market.

Among them, that the Ordinary employment contract is indefinite and temporary contracts can only be entered into due to production circumstances. or by substitution of a worker with the right to reserve the job.

The rule approved by the Government today will have to be validated by Congress, where some coalition government partners have not taken their support for the rule for granted as it is written.

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has threatened to withdraw from the social agreement if the agreed text is modified as it passes through Congress, while the PSOE has asked the groups with doubts “to listen to the social agents, which have reached a historic agreement, so that as far as possible what they have signed can be maintained “.