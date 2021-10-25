10/25/2021 at 08:00 CEST

A supernova is the largest explosion humans have ever seen: it can be so bright that it overshadows entire galaxies for days or even months.

These explosions can be seen throughout the universe and occur when a massive star runs out of fuel, cools, and loses pressure.

At that moment, gravity becomes dominant and the star collapses completely in just 15 seconds: huge shock waves unleash the explosion that determines its resounding end.

After the explosion, a very dense core of the vanished star remains, as well as an expansive cloud of hot gas called a nebula, NASA explains.

Astronomers believe that every century there are about two or three supernovae in galaxies like our Milky Way, and they use several different types of telescopes to discover them, study them, and better understand how the building blocks of the universe have formed.

Related Topic: A supernova caused a mass extinction on Earth

Show at home

Show at homeNow a group of scientists from the University of Surrey in the UK, led by Dr Gavin Lotay, has observed the explosive power of a supernova in a laboratory, using an accelerated beam of radioactive nuclei.

In collaboration with Canadian scientists, the authors of this research, the results of which are published in Physical Review Letters, carried out the first direct measurement of a supernova reaction in a laboratory setting, as reported in a statement.

The scientists used a set of light rays to observe the processes described in scientific theories about nuclear reactions that occur inside supernovae.

By probing that beam of light, made up of electrically charged atoms and unstable nuclei (radioactive ions), the team observed the process of capturing protons that occurs in supernovae when their nucleus collapses and the shock wave that kills everything is produced. explains Science Alert.

Scientists were not only able to observe this process live and direct, but they have also been able to better understand the production and abundance of mysterious isotopes, implicated in the existence of meteorites.

Mystery cleared up

Mystery cleared upIsotopes are atoms whose nuclei have the same number of protons, but different numbers of neutrons.

This means that the different isotopes of the same atom differ between them only by the number of neutrons: some are light (with few protons and neutrons) and others are heavy (with more neutrons than protons).

What we still do not know is how the heaviest elements have been formed in our galaxy, which are those with an atomic mass greater than 70.

Astronomers try to find out by deepening their knowledge of the stars, which is where the heavy elements found in the universe are made.

Before the appearance of stars, the universe was a soup of hydrogen and helium, but it was the nuclear fusion that takes place inside the stars that introduced heavy chemical elements.

Four years ago, heavy elements such as gold or platinum were detected as a result of the merger of two neutron stars, associated with the signal of gravitational waves.

Nuclei p

Nuclei pOne of the mysteries that intrigue physicists concerns about 30 natural isotopes, called p nuclei, rich in protons and poor in neutrons, which are present in the heavy elements of the universe and which have been detected in meteorites.

We do not know how these natural isotopes have arisen because they are rare: they only constitute about 1 percent of the heavy elements observed in our Solar System.

We will never be able to know in depth the heavy elements of the solar system in which we live, if we do not clarify the astrophysical origins of the p nuclei.

But since it is not possible to observe them directly in stars or supernova remnants due to their scarcity, what researchers at the University of Surrey have done is to study them through a combination of experiments, theoretical models and meteorite data.

Scientists used the Isotope Separator and Accelerator II at TRIUMF National Laboratory in Canada to produce a beam of charged radioactive rubidium-83 atoms, observe the processes that occur within them, and clarify more about p nuclei.

We come from supernovae

We come from supernovaeThey discovered that that bundle of rubidium atoms produces a specific p nucleus, strontium-84, which has been identified in the past in some meteorites.

The result could not be more encouraging, because it constitutes a key milestone in the direct measurement of astrophysical processes that opens up infinite possibilities to achieve other important results about the universe, without the need for telescopes.

The confirmation that the noisy processes that occur in supernovae produce the mysterious isotopes that are all over the universe has an even more relevant significance.

The heavy elements that we encounter in our daily lives were created in time through nuclear reactions that occurred in stars. And now we know more about how it all happened.

Reference

ReferenceFirst Direct Measurement of an Astrophysical p-Process Reaction Cross Section Using a Radioactive Ion Beam. G. Lotay et al. Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 112701; 10 September 2021. DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.112701

Top image: X-ray view of the Tycho supernova glow from the Chandra telescope. Credit: X-RAY: NASA / CXC RIKEN & GSFC / T. SATO ET AL; OPTICAL: DSS.