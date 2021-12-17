12/16/2021 at 20:02 CET

The Vuelta, presented this Thursday in MadridIt looks a bit like the Tour and the Giro, but at the same time it differs from the other two rounds of three weeks that were released days ago. Little time trial, a very crazy route, starting from abroad, mountains to bless but, unlike the Italian and French races, the Spanish test still needs to define a queen stage, different, groundbreaking, of which everyone is aware and normally reserved for the last days of competition.

In the Giro we find the Mortirolo and in the Tour to Hautacam. Perhaps the Vuelta, with mountains in the north, south and in the center of Spain, will roll in 2022 orphaned of that stellar day because the organization wanted to put together a very homogeneous route as if it were everyone’s slogan for one ( or one) and one for all.

There will only be 31 kilometers of individual time trial; but yes, nothing less than nine endings up; in Cantabria (the unprecedented Pico Jano), in Asturias (the new Colláu Fancuaya and Les Prades), in Andalusia (the well-known Peñas Blancas, Sierra de la Pandera and Sierra Nevada, the most difficult peak, although without a royal crown), in Extremadura (Monastery of Tentudía and Piornal) and the classic Madrid appointment with Navacerrada to close the test, a cycling feast from August 19 to September 11, 2022.

It will be a Tour without an appointment in the Pyrenees, without a Catalan visit and that like the Giro (Budapest) and the Tour (Copenhagen) will depart from abroad. It will do so in Utrecht to then go through another two stages in the Netherlands before the first of the three rest days and after a continental flight to appear in the Basque Country.

The Basque, Cantabrian, Asturian, the two Castiles, Valencian, Murcian and Madrid communities will be visited and for the first time since the creation of the Vuelta they will pass through the eight Andalusian provinces. And all this route will be done without the runners, with the exception of the Dutch premiere, having hardly any flat territory because they always try that a port, even if it is not very hard, serves to break the squad, to create complications and so that a few days result bored and a call to nap.

Missing eight months so that the race begins, always marked by what happens on the Tour. Those who fall, fortunately without serious injuries, those who fail on the French route join the Vuelta, plus those who ran the Giro and rested in July. The only thing that is clear is that it will be the last great opportunity to see Alejandro Valverde in action, in his retirement, a goodbye in the race he won in 2009 and at 42 years of age on his identity card.

It will also be 2022 the year with the fewest kilometers of time trial in the total of the three races only 110. The Tour takes the jackpot, if it can be defined like that with 53, followed by the Vuelta with 31 and the Giro with just 26 kilometers, in which it supposes very little oxygen for the specialists in timed art and that again shows how Season by season the three-week races turn their backs on time trials, especially when compared to the glory years of Miguel Indurain, who now would have much more difficult to execute his dominance mainly in the Tour.

And you cannot forget another piece of information, referring in this case to the Vuelta, no stage exceeds 200 kilometers, although that if with the visit to Andalusia and Extremadura In early September the heat can take its toll on participating cyclists.