In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you were waiting for the right moment to buy a laptop, especially if you are looking for a cheap one, Black Friday is surely the perfect opportunity.

Chromebooks have been treading out throughout 2021, especially since they are usually much cheaper laptops than those with Windows, let alone MacBooks. There is no shortage of affordable models that almost always move below 500 euros or even more.

At times like Amazon’s Black Friday, you see bargains that leave even cheaper models that already were, in the case of ASUS Chromebook Z1400CN-EB0420, which you can buy for only 199 euros.

This Chrome OS laptop weighs just 1.34kg and has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The screen has Full HD resolution and its price is very affordable.

It’s a discount of 100 euros on its previous price, which as we say was already quite low.

It is a laptop with Chrome OS as the operating system, with basic specifications, yes, but apparently enough for the operating system to work smoothly.

One of the main advantages of Chromebooks is precisely that they need fewer resources to run fast. This ASUS model, for example, equips an Intel Celeron N3350 processor with 4GB of RAM and eMMC storage., which a priori are enough for daily use without many inconveniences.

With these features it would be unthinkable to run Windows 10 (or Windows 11 right now), but Chromebooks do, hence their success among students.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

They are also much safer portable, since the probability of downloading a virus is much lower if you stick to installing the applications from Google Play, and its interface is quite similar to that of Android, its twin brother.

Now that the ASUS Z1400 is on sale on Amazon for only 199 euros, it is a good opportunity to get it, although there are other Chromebooks that are also worth it.

Shipping is free whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you have one you will receive your order much faster and you will also be able to see the Prime Video series, with some quite prominent this year.

If you do not have a Prime account, it is best to take advantage of the free trial month that this company offers to all new users.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.