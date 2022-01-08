New York Governor Kathy Hochul released new nominations to serve on the Board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

In the new team there will be a Latin contribution from Elizabeth Vélez, who currently serves as president of Organización Vélez, a second-generation construction company started in 1972 by her father, Andrew Velez.

The Governor’s Office indicated in a statement that it has nominated Janno Lieber for the position of President and CEO of the MTA Board of Directors.

“My duty to New Yorkers is to ensure that those who serve the State have the skill, the commitment, and are ready to meet the challenges we face. Janno Lieber and Elizabeth Velez bring a wealth of experience to the MTA. For this reason, I cannot think of stronger and more competent leaders than they are to serve on the Board and lead the MTA at this critical time. We will continue to make appointments to ensure our transportation system meets riders, ”said Governor Hochul.

Elizabeth Velez said: “I am thrilled that Governor Hochul has nominated me to serve on the MTA Board of Directors. The MTA represents an essential connection point for New Yorkers throughout our city. “

The also administrator of Boricua College, an accredited private institution that offers its services mainly to Latinas in the three campuses in New York, added: “With the imminent arrival of funds for infrastructure, the MTA is fundamental not only to improve transportation essential, but also to create opportunities both in the workforce and in contracts that impact our communities.

After the devastating passage of Hurricane María, Elizabeth Vélez was appointed a member of the Committee of the “New York Standing for the Recovery and Reconstruction of Puerto Rico” Initiative, the New York Commemorative Commission for Hurricane María, and has headed numerous programs economic and labor development, including a satellite corporate office in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Instead, John Lieber who was appointed Director of Development for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Administration in May 2017, and since 2019, has been the chair of the MTA’s Department of Construction and Development, manages $ 55 billion of the program. Agency’s 5-year capital, including repairs, investments in infrastructure and facilities for New York City Public Transportation, the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and in MTA bridges and tunnels.

Lieber is also responsible for modernizing signage and other important systems, expanding the system and megaprojects, such as the East Side Access, the second phase of the Second Avenue Subway, and the expansion of the third route of the Long Main Line. Island Rail Road.