If for the other three professional sections the month of December is not too exciting at a competitive level, basketball is embroiled in an especially intense month and hard.

After beating Madrid with authority last Friday in the Euroleague (93-80) and on Sunday at the Lenovo Tenerife court (60-75), Barça starts this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in Belgrade another week of aúpa That will continue on Thursday in the PAO and will end on Sunday against Manresa.

The ‘Kalinic factor’

As events unfolded last summer, Nikola Kalinic seemed predestined to play for Barça. After discarding the offer to renew a Valencia Basket that incorporated Víctor Claver, the Serbian forward was very interested in Jasikevicius to fill that gap.

However, the one from Subotica, 30 years old and 2.03 meters, finally chose to listen more to the ‘wallet’ than to the project to return to a Red Star in which he already played in the 2014-15 academic year, winning the Serbian League and the Adriatic League.

Kalinic, in mid-November against Baskonia

Therefore, the ‘extanja’ Kalinic it will be one of the great dangers of the Balkan team for his double threat on the perimeter and playing the post. In addition, he comes from scoring 25 points last round against Olympiacos.

Good luck

Currently twelfth in the Euroleague With six victories (just one from the play-off zone), the Red Star have won their last two games against posh opponents (58-69 in St. Petersburg and 81-75 against Olympiacos).

In addition to Kalinic, in Dejan Radoncic’s also American point guard Nate Walters stands out (Saras directed at Zalgiris), his compatriot and forward Austin Hollins (he faced Barça months ago in the quarterfinals with Zenit) and ex-madridista center Ognjen Kuzmic, who miraculously saved his life in a very serious car accident in 2019.

Kuric, in the last Euroleague against the Serbian team

VALENTÍ ENRICH

For the seventh

With his victory in the classic on a magical night by Nikola Mirotic, the Barca matched the six-game winning streak that started the competition and that was interrupted by two defeats in a row on the courts of Maccabi and Olimpia Milano.

Without the injured Àlex Abrines, Cory Higgins and Nick Calathes who are expected throughout the month of January but already with Dante Exum contributing positive things to the team, intensity will be key against a very physical opponent that prints a very demanding rhythm to the matches and does not hesitate to use it harshly.