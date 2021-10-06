Related news

“Absolutely. Nobody wants it more than Jon rahm and it has been incredible throughout the year “, responded the captain of the team of Europe of the Ryder cup, Padraig Harrington, when asked if Barrika’s could match the importance of Severiano Ballesteros in the golf competition that faces the two continents. The next step to do so happens this weekend with the edition of this 2021 in which it will have a transcendental weight.

The Spanish arrives as number one in the world and best player in the PGA from the season to what will be his second Ryder after the one played in 2018 where he was just a rookie. There he did not have a great performance, losing both matches in pairs, although he won the individual. Now another Rahm arrives, more experienced and with the best golf of his career at 26 years old. The one of Barrika, after winning his first ‘major’ with the US Open, wants to be the architect of a new triumph for Europe.

In three years, with the Covid-19 In between, the quality leap has led him to be the reference man of the old continent team to try to revalidate the title achieved in 2018 in France. The English will accompany you on this adventure Paul casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Tyrrell hatton, the Irish Shane lowry, the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, the young norwegian Viktor hovland and the austrian Bernd wiesberger. These are the men chosen by the captain of the European team with the possibility that Sergio garcia may still get in as it was one of Harrington’s elections.

Jon Rahm, during the Ryder Cup practice rounds .

If Seve is the history of the Ryder, the footprint of the Castellón in this competition is very large also by having the points record of a player and, if he plays, have the privilege of having played in four different decades. Now they travel to Wisconsin, looking to steal another trophy from home. Rahm wants to end his great season with a momentous performance in this Ryder to bring him even closer to the legacy that Seve left in world golf.

The comparative

The comparison between Rahm and Ballesteros It has been constant since the Spaniard reached the elite of golf. Being number 1 in the world 31 years after Seve did it prompted the tale. Even so, the Basque still has a long way to go to achieve what the Spanish sports idol raised. The importance that the Cantabrian gave to this competition to make it a reference in the world of golf reached down to the very ‘Miracle of Medinah‘in that historic gesture of Chema Olazábal in 2012.

It all started with Seve in the 80s, as it was he who pushed for the Ryder to become a continental competition beyond Great Britain and Ireland, which were the ones that competed against the United States in the beginning. The Spanish won up to five times the Ryder, one of them being the captain of the team. Obviously, he became the first national golfer to do so, but his legacy, beyond the titles, is in being the man responsible for the opening for the creation of a European tour.

It also left an important mark on the media, since Ballesteros had extra-sports problems with Paul azinger, North American rival. He used to make ironic and derogatory remarks to the press that they loved in Britain, for which they adored him. They saw it as unseemly for a Briton to be tongue-in-cheek and sly, so they loved it when a European threw himself into the mud to defend British pride.

The best Rahm

For Rahm it would be the second win in this competition, although it would undoubtedly be more special than in the previous one due to his weight in the team. Only the Covid-19 has prevented him from earning more, especially when he had to leave The Memorial when he was leading the contest. Nor could he go to the postponed Tokyo Olympics 2020 for this reason. Patrick Cantlay could lift the Tour Championship and the Fedex Cup thanks to these unfortunate moments that the Spanish had to overcome.

With 13 titles to his credit, Jon Rahm arrives at the best moment of his career. In this edition he will look for his first triumph in the ‘fourballs’ or in the ‘foursomes’, after playing three of the five games that he could have played in his only experience in the Ryder Cup. Although the 2018 one will always keep a special place in his heart for that victory in front of Tiger Woods, he hunger for ‘Barrika Lion‘is the great incentive for Europe to continue to maintain its superiority in this century over the United States.

[Más información: Solheim y Ryder, septiembre de golf]

Follow the topics that interest you