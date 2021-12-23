12/22/2021 at 7:18 PM CET

In the 6th century BC, a reputed Ancient Greek fabulist named Aesop is credited with ‘The Hen with the Golden Eggs’, a fable covered four centuries ago by the Gaul La Fontaine and three centuries ago by the Spanish Samaniego.

In the story there is talk of a hen that laid golden eggs, which is why they squeezed her so much that they ended up killing her. As well, this little license explains perfectly what is happening in futsal, where the voracity of FIFA and UEFA with the connivance of the RFEF puts the health of the players at risk with an insane schedule.

And put all this rhetoric into practice, Barça visits Levante UD this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. after having been able to work for just one day with the team after losing almost all of their healthy players the week before to the games and training sessions of the national teams.

Sergio Lozano, Adolfo, Dídac and Carlos Ortiz arrive very tired but with morale through the roof after beating the current European and world champion 4-3 and 6-0 in two friendlies in an impressive display. The other side of the coin is André Coelho, who also played those two games.

Adolfo was important in the double victory against Portugal

On the other hand, Brazilians also arrive ‘touched’ after two transoceanic flights in which they have prepared under the command of Marquinhos Xavier a Copa América in which they will defend the title won four years ago in Argentina’s San Juan against the Albiceleste (4-2). The tournament will be played in Chile after being canceled in 2019 due to the social outbreak against the government of former President Sebastián Piñera.

Therefore, this new reissue of the last league final it does not come far from the best time for a azulgrana painting that leads the table with 28 points, three more than Jimbee Cartagena and Viña Albali Valdepeñas after linking nine victories and a draw from the initial KO of Palma.

Jesús Velasco will not be able to count on Esquerdinha for discomfort in the soleus in an ordeal that does not stop nor with a Bernat Povill who is not expected until after the stoppage for the European and the Copa América, so the subsidiary player Albert Ortas, who has already been called up in Zaragoza, will dress.

The only team classified for the Spanish Cup to be played at the Olivo Arena in Jaén, the Barca he hopes to seal a first place in the three games prior to the European Championship at the end of the first round that would allow him to play the quarters on Thursday, March 31 and rest for a day in the face of a hypothetical semifinals.

Ferrao, an insurance of goals and of spectacle

After lifting the fifth league of the section against Levante on penalties in the third and final match at the Palau, the azulgrana team has already beaten the granotas by 2-9 in a sound way this season in the Main Round of the Champions League.

Levante lost one of its stars last summer, the ex-Azulgrana Esteban (Russian Communist Party), although the team led by the ‘genius’ Diego Ríos continues to count on four other former Barça players such as Marc Tolrà, Roger Serrano, Mario Rivillos and Rafa Usín.

The Valencian team has been left out of a Final to Four of the Champions in which Barça will be when falling in the Main Round, occupying the sixth position with 17 points and comes after linking three wins in a row in the league (4-3 at Manzanares, 3-2 at Jaén in a great game and 4-5 at Zaragoza).

Sergio Lozano, ambitious

Key both in Barça and in the Spanish team, Sergio Lozano is doing a spectacular first third of the season and has analyzed in the previous this complicated visit to Paterna to measure up to the current league runner-up.

Sergio Lozano is playing at a very high level

“The team is very good. It is true that we will play on the Levante court with hardly any training, but that is not new this season and we are knowing how to compete and win in every game. Now it’s time to make one last effort before the break with the aim of finishing the first round of the league in first position, “explained the Barça captain.

“Levante have suffered a lot from casualties at the start of the season, but they are a great team and we respect them a lot. It will be completely different from the Champions League game, because they have recovered troops and they play a lot because they want to be in the Cup. If we are not at our level we will not win, “he warned one of the most decisive players in universal futsal.