While Marvel was creating an empire in the cinema, Netflix gave us a series of titles that had a more mature and violent cut and met the expectations of fans who did not find total satisfaction in the MCU. Unfortunately, the brand eventually regained the rights to these characters and the streaming service had to cancel the series. Since then, many have hoped that these more complicated and darker heroes will find their way to the famous universe. Charlie Cox as Daredevil – 98% is undoubtedly the favorite of the public and there are more and more rumors about his possible return. Some believe that we will finally be able to see him in Spider-Man: No Road Home, while others believe that She-hulk will serve to present it.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Be that as it may, his return is imminent and what is now expected is that the actor remains in the role instead of looking for another. In addition to possible cameos or appearances in other movies and series, the character perfectly carried his own story, so the logical thing would be to continue with this in some way. Sure, Marvel-Disney doesn’t give as many creative freedoms, but surely there are ways to please both parties. The recent teaser for Moon knight, starring Oscar Isaac, showed that the brand can reach darker and more complex places, so Daredevil you have that opportunity if the result of that other series is positive.

A few days ago, a screenwriter seemed to have confirmed a reboot of DaredevilBut then the rumors died down when it became clear that the mention was a wish and not a fact. Now, rumors are spreading again thanks to a leak. Daniel Richtman, an influencer known for his Marvel news, posted an alleged casting sheet for a project about Daredevil:

You know what? Fuck

U know what. Fuck it pic.twitter.com/DAt5ri9rRJ – RPK (@ RPK_NEWS1) November 14, 2021

The image is quite cropped so that the names that correspond to the production cannot be seen, but a possible watermark is perceived that could confirm its authenticity. The leak is also not clear about what kind of project we are talking about; that is to say, it is not known if it is a series or a movie. The general consensus is that the hero is better off having a series of his own, with appearances from time to time in movie crossovers.

You may also like: Rumor: Daredevil will return in the Hawkeye series

Days ago, alleged images of the next installment of Spider-Man that could confirm the return of this character were also leaked. Similarly, he has also been associated with Hawkeye, which is about to be released. Kevin Feige is someone who has always listened to fans and hopes to find a way to please them, and bring Cox back as Daredevil it would be one of the highest points in this long saga. The actor has denied his involvement and his alliance with Marvel, but he has always been quite open to retaking the role that launched him to fame. However, he also knows that a reboot could involve a new performer and he is fine with that idea.

Daredevil He is not the only character who hopes to return in some form. Audiences are also asking for more of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones – 92% and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher – 62%. Although most look forward to this, others believe that Disney simply would not do them justice, as their style seeks to please a more familiar audience. On the other hand, these heroes are much more earthy and less visually striking than the other great characters we’ve seen in the movies. Ribbons like Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58% serve to show that the MCU is ready to take a step towards other types of villains and those heroes feel, to some extent, out of place.

Series like Loki – 96% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% served to delve into characters that were considered minor. At the end of these series it became clear that his actions do have an effect on the great Marvel universe. This is how a series of Daredevil it would have more coherence than a solo movie. We do not need to see the origin of this character again, it is enough to propose a new story and not deny what has already happened to the hero in three seasons. In this way the appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin would also be possible, and will end up convincing fans of this new stage.

Do not leave without reading: Charlie Cox Says He Will Hit His Replacement Actor As Daredevil