12/16/2021 at 2:41 PM CET

Maria Refojos

The pandemic has marked a turning point around how consumers perceive women Business. In addition to buying their products and services, they increasingly value that there is a social dimension; A commitment. Specifically, the percentage that considers it relevant that they have a purpose has grown from 59% in 2020 to 66% in 2021, according to data from the report prepared by Hotwire and Kitchen.

It is important to define what this purpose is that consumers demand. Broadly speaking, it is the answer to the questions ‘why’ and ‘what for’ a company exists: what is its contribution to society and how it generates a positive impact. In theory, companies are also paying increasing attention to this concept. 81.3% of those interviewed by LLYC to prepare a report presented in May claimed to have defined a purpose with which to scale the raison d’être of their business from the mere economic benefit up to the contribution to the aforementioned social dimension.

But nevertheless, going from theory to practice is not so easy. Nor are so many companies that succeed. That is why from B Lab Spain they demand common standards that put the points on the i’s regarding which strategies and actions have a real impact and which companies put them into practice. This organization, promoter of the B Corp movement in Spain, leads the ‘EmpresasConPropósito’ initiative, which calls for the creation of a law that recognizes companies that truly add value to all stakeholders, from its employees to society, and not only limited to the economic aspect or ‘greenwashing’.

“You have to know how to reel the wheat from the chaff. We need build trust in societybe it consumers, the regulator or investors. And it has to come from a framework that allows us to establish what is a company with purpose, with impact, and what is not “, underlines Pablo Sánchez, executive director of B Lab Spain.

What they are pursuing is the creation of a legal entity, the ‘Benefit and Common Interest Societies’ (SBIC), which legally identifies those companies that achieve the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. The criteria to take into account, according to Sánchez, would mainly go through integrate the purpose into the governance of the company and define it “clearly and explicitly” in the corporate purpose; that the fiduciary responsibility of the administrators also responds to the interests of society (workers, community, environment) “and that this entails a three-way process of surrender”; and that periodic public transparency requirements be imposed.

In other words, companies are statutorily committed to meet sustainable goals, to measure its impact, to evaluate its results and to follow an action plan, through external controls, through audits, and internal ones.

When asked what difference SBICs would make, the executive director of B Lab Spain highlights three ideas. To get started, consider “fundamental” that recognition and visibility be given to those companies that “adopt firm and explicit commitments to generate a social purpose.” As he explains, having measurable parameters and a rigorous model would be very useful to define the degree of social commitment and “at a time when there are many companies that claim to be sustainable and use sustainability as a communication tool“This goes hand in hand with the second aspect, since a common evaluation framework and standards, which are generally accepted, are key to” generating credibility. “

Finally, Sánchez emphasizes the transparency that this regulatory framework would bring, “in such a way that recognition could be created, whether in public purchase, investment and impact financing processes & mldr;”.

Incentivize purpose

From the B Lab Spain platform they ensure that the approval of this new figure would generate various benefits at the business, social, political and legal level that, by themselves, could be attractive for companies when it comes to adhering to impact parameters . “On the one hand there are market trends that will encourage companies: there will be those who do it proactively, because they consider that they have a moral duty to do so, but there will also be those who see how market trends lead the company towards that model, either because the investor or the consumer is pressuring them “, Explain.

And on the other hand, they highlight the contribution of legal recognition in accelerating the adhesion of new organizations. “Logically, the State also has a very relevant function, that is why we are acting with the legislator,” says Pablo Sánchez, who points out that its objectives do not include tax incentives, “because then it might seem that it is done with that intention.”

The proposal, addressed to the administration and public powers, has been channeled through an online platform where they have obtained the support of more than 350 entities of various kinds. The list includes Danone, HolaLuz, CAPSA Food, Heura, Camper, Esade, Oxfam Intermón, Triodos Bank, Save the Children or the Chamber of Commerce of Cantabria. In addition, they have launched a citizen petition that accumulates more than 30,400 signatures on Change.org.

Next steps

This legal framework for purposeful companies already exists in other countries, such as the United States, Italy or France. “Taking the baton and following the trail, in Spain we saw it necessary to approve this recognition,” says Sánchez. In addition to the impulse, these previous models could replicate the normative content “almost 100%” or take an example from the public policies developed. With these wickers B Lab Spain is preparing the white paper, which will include the regulatory development for the proposed law and will describe how the evaluation standards should be and what body or institution can guarantee or evaluate it.

“There is interest, I do not know if there is urgency. We need this to be approved urgently.”

In parallel, the platform plans to meet with all groups in Congress during the first quarter of 2022 and they have held conversations with the High Commissioner of the Entrepreneurial Nation. In his favor would play, according to his executive director, the “favorable reception” that they are finding both in the different agents involved and in public opinion. “I believe that society is today more prepared and more mature to make these proposals and view the company as part of the solution and not the problem. And I also believe that the Administration is increasingly prepared for this discourse,” he says.

In this context, the platform’s forecasts point to the second half of next year to pass the institutional filters: “Our expectation is that this issue could be discussed and approved throughout 2022, surely in the second semester”, Sanchez raises. “There is interest, I do not know if there is urgency. But we need this to be adopted urgently,” he concludes.