12/29/2021 at 22:06 CET

Barça has further strengthened its leadership this Wednesday with a clear 7-0 victory against Aspil Jumpers Ribera Navarra It went from more to less with a great atmosphere and almost 3,000 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana.

BARÇA, 7

(4 + 3): Miquel Feixas (p.), Marcenio (1), Matheus, Sergio Lozano, Pito (1) -starting five-, André Coelho (1), Dyego (1), Adolfo (2), Ferrao ( 1) and Albert Ortas

ASPIL JUMPERS RIBERA NAVARRA, 0

Adrián Pereira (p.), David, Uge, Anás, Terry -five initial-, Marcao (ps), Gabriel Vasques, Joao Miguel, Nacho Gómez, Pintinho, Carlos Bartolomé and Kadinho.

GOALS

1-0, Pito (3:47); 2-0, Marcenio (11:37); 3-0, André Coelho (16:01); 4-0, Adolfo (17:18); 5-0, Adolfo (26:29); 6-0, Dyego (34:36); 7-0, Ferrao (38:12).

REFEREES

Juan Cerdá and Martínez García (Balearic Islands). They showed visitors a yellow card Gabriel Vasques (23:06) and Nacho Gómez (33:13).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 13th round of the men’s futsal First Division, played before 2,768 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

After finishing their last 17 official matches with 16 wins and a draw, the azulgrana box challenged one of the teams that plays the best from across the league with a true genius on the bench, the iconic José Lucas Mena ‘Pato’.

Y the people from Tudela showed their bravery from the first minute in full fight for a cup that seemed chimerical before the start of the tournament with two excellent arrivals. Anás kicked out in the 2 ‘and immediately afterwards David forced a sure Miquel Feixas to stretch.

However, futsal is a sport of goals and Pito put his foot to score in the mouth of goal for 1-0 in the 4 ‘to a pass from Matheus and scoring his third goal in the last two games after his’ double’ against Levante.

Ribera Navarra reacted and a shot from goalkeeper Adrián Pereira almost caused an own goal by André Coelho. This goalkeeper is well remembered by Barça, since at just 18 years old he completed a match to frame and knocked out the Catalans with Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Spanish Cup.

Matheus is going through a very sweet moment

The brazilian Ferrao He did not take advantage of two clear occasions in the middle of the back and forth phase in which Miquel Feixas also made two excellent interventions. Meanwhile, Jesús Velasco took the opportunity to make his youth squad debut Alberto Ortas before the losses of Carlos Ortiz, Esquerdinha and Bernat Povill.

The fact is that this Barça is lethal and a I whistle at a high level he entered and looked askance to provide a magical pass to Marcenio, who signed the 2-0 at 12 ‘. From there, a possible hand from Kadinho inside the area in 15 ‘and another more than possible in the final stretch of the first act with five visiting fouls that the referees did not want to see.

A scorer Marcenio, between two rivals

Before the intermission, another two goals arrived. André Coelho scored the 3-0 with a pass from Ferrao and Adolfo scored his 12th league goal (4-0) assisted by a magnificent Pito. The visitors had made a remarkable first half, but with too many defensive concessions.

The former from ElPozo and Inter had 5-0 in minute 22 ‘, but did not take advantage of a great delivery from Dyego in the mouth of the goal. Pato tried it in the 26th minute with David as goalkeeper-player and Pintinho was about to score … but he ran into Feixas.

There Adolfo emerged to show once again that he is the best defender on the planet in inferiority to score 5-0 and reach his teammate Ferrao and the Slovakian Drahovsky (Industrias Santa Coloma) with 13 goals.

Pato continued to attack with five and André Coelho shot the crossbar from his goal in the 28th minute, while Carlos Bartolomé failed what should not be failed after a genius from Pito at the exit from behind. An excessive risk, but that of Chapecó is a gift for the spectators.

After another good action by Feixas against Terry, Barça increased their income to 6-0 with a goal-to-goal goal from Dyego, who thus obtained his prize for a new physical waste. And in 38 ‘, Ferrao closed the score with 7-0 after a play by Sergio Lozano that allows him to lead the ‘Pichichi’ alone with 14 ‘targets’.