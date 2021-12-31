Dear 2022:

Yes, dear, because I want to treat you well and since I am already imagining all the good that we are going to achieve together, I want us to start at once feeling that, indeed, we will be for each other.

Let’s be clear: I’m not going to compare you with either the “21” or the “20”.

It was already good of those two.

And please, I ask you with the assurance that having known them well gives me: don’t even think about following their examples.

I propose, for example, that you create miracles, that you draw smiles, that you soften hearts, that every day you invent surprises that end sad endings … That you play to replace pride with goodness, that you sometimes cheat black clouds and you unexpectedly draw a radiant sun next to them …

Invent thousands of new ways to fulfill dreams … Break down walls …

Please unmask us!

Build illusions. Heal sick people.

How about you light up and go down in history as the year of good news?

And, I tell you something else that I know you will like: for the first time I am going to take away the full power of your 365 days. That power, this year, we are going to share. Thus, the full responsibility for that phrase repeated in all languages ​​on December 31 will not fall on your shoulders alone …

That “Happy New Year” is not just going to be your responsibility. It will also be mine and we will achieve it together.

This 31 I’m not going to put pressure on you. That is why I will not make lists. I only want to achieve one thing and we are going to achieve it together: to live in peace.

Because if there is peace it is because everything is fine.

And if I have peace I am happy.

And let’s start with that. For being happy. What if this year we learn to relax more and not become obsessed with being it?

Dear 2022: I am going to enjoy each of your days because I know that you are going to create unforgettable moments.

And I’m going to take care of producing an extra load of Faith so that every smile we put on a face sends an instant message to everyone who sees it, always reminding them that they deserve one too.

We are going to dare to do things together that we have never done. God will always take us by the hand.

I remind you dear 2022 that you are never going to repeat yourself, and I am going to take advantage of that.

Curiosity leads me to add your numbers. I investigate, for example, that six means love, understanding and responsibility and I like that those three words define you because they will always be good travel companions. And something that caught me even more: I read that when 2 is repeated 3 times, it is associated with a new cycle. And here is something better: it says that if that 222 appears frequently, it is to communicate that everything we have been dreaming of is coming true.

(The thing with you, 2022, looks very good).

As you can see, I end this 2021 more positive than ever. So positive that I even have Covid.

And so, dear 2022, before putting my signature on this letter, I am going to close my eyes and I am going to imagine myself hanging from your zero. And when the clock strikes 12 at 12 at night, I am going to meet you and give myself to you with zero grudges, zero fears, and zero doubts. Convinced dear 2022, that in your 365 days we are going to show off together to make what we dream of come true.

Luzma