Double confrontation between Wolves and Mavs and a win for each team, dThose of those from the West who seem to look at themselves in a mirror that equals almost the entire Conference: 15-15 now the Mavs, 15-16 the Wolves, both in the play-in zone and in a lot of teams in which it is difficult to know who is who behind the Suns, Warriors and Jazz, a very clear elite. The Mavericks returned on their track (114-102) the blow received in Minnesota, in part thanks to players who were not there 48 hours before. Things of the pandemic and emergency signings: Theo Pinson added 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals in 22 minutes, Chriss Marquese 6 points and 8 rebounds in 16.

In the middle of an earthquake caused in the League by a COVID that has already affected a quarter of NBA players, the Mavs have Kleber, Hardaway Jr., Bullock and Green on the protocols. And, what is worse, They do not count due to injuries with Kristaps Porzingis and a Luka Doncic whose ankle problems have made him miss the last five games. Jason Kidd assured that the Slovenian could return tomorrow, but against this background the victory was a small heroism for the Mavericks. Of course the Wolves have Edwards, Beverley, Vanderbilt, Okogie and Prince on the protocols …

It was a game of streaks. The Wolves went from putting everything in the first quarter to not putting anything in the second (61-50 at halftime). And they recovered a deficit of 17 points in the third to take command in the last quarter (91-94), before a decisive 10-0 led by two 3-pointers from Dorian Finney-Smith, who finished with 19 points (15 in the second half), 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The leader next to a Jalen Brunson who pulled the car first: 16 of his 28 points in the first half and 6 assists. On the Wolves, Towns went from over to under: 12 points without a miss in the first quarter, 26 totals with 14 rebounds and 7 assists. Beasley scored (22 points) but D’Angelo Russell had a day denied (14 points, 12 assists… 1/11 on 3s).

HEAT 125-PACERS 96

Beat up the Heat auus Pacers who smell like a lost year and who stayed, due to injury, without Malcolm Brogdon, which continues to have Achilles tendon problems. More aware of what happens in the market, where several can change their scene, LeVert (17 points) did more than the inner pair Sabonis (12 + 4 + 4) -Turner (9 + 7). And the only joy came from the bench rookie Chris Duarte (17 points) and the compliant Oshae Brissett (14 + 5 rebounds).

But nothing to do for the Pacers (13-19) against a Heat without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo or PJ Tucker, with 75 points from players not drafted, 30 assists and 22 triples that equaled the best mark in the franchise. After three away games, Tyler Herro came back with 26 points, 5/8 on 3s and 5 assists. Duncan Robinson equaled his best record of the season (26 points, 6/10 in triples), Strus added 18 points and Vincent, 13. All to the rhythm of a Kyle Lowry who finished with 8 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. 19-13 for the Heat, who continue to compete without excuses and that they are also in a fairly comfortable part of your calendar.

KNICKS 105-PISTONS 91

The Knicks were lucky that the rival were the impoverished Pistons, who returned to defeat (now 5-25) after breaking a 14-game losing streak. At Madison, where the locals had only won five games so far, they barely showed their faces on a bad Cade Cunningham day, too. The number 1 in the draft finished with 7 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists… and with 5 losses and 2/13 shooting.

The news in the Knicks continues to be on the return of Kemba Walker, forced by casualties: six players on COVID protocols and Derrick Rose sidelined with an ankle injury. Licensed to shoot, Kemba finished with 21 points (8/21), 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Similar, more volume than quality, to a Fournier also pointed out in this bad way of the New Yorkers but who converted his 24 shots (9/24) into 22 points. Also, Mitchell Robinson, another very disappointing this season, had 17 points and 14 rebounds. And Julius Randle finished at 21 + 11. It’s always a blessing to play the Pistons, of course.

