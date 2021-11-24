11/24/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

Atlético also plays at Anfield. Liverpool, already classified as first, receive a Porto that is postulated as the main rival from the mattress box to get the second and last ticket to the eighths. Simeone’s box appeals to the competitiveness of the second ‘red’ unit, because Jürgen Klopp already hinted that he will logically make rotations.

“We always respect the competition, but we first have to think about ourselves, our schedule and the situation of our players. At this time of the season the medical department has a great participation in the line-ups, but we have to line up a team that has the opportunity to win a football game & rdquor ;, assured the German in the previous one.

Firmino, Gomez, Curtis Jones, Keïta and Milner are their safe casualties. Key pieces such as Alexader-Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho and Mané aim to rest.

Porto has fewer absences, although Sérgio Conceiçao focuses his problems on defense, wheree will not have Marcano and Pepe will be a doubt until the last minute.

Probable lineups:

Liverpool: Alisson; N. Williams, KOnaté, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Morton; Salah, Origi and Minamino.

Port: Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Wendell; Otávio, Oribe, Oliveira, Luis Díaz; Taremi and Evanilson.

Referee: Happy Zwayer (Germany).

Hour: 21.00.

Stadium: Anfield.